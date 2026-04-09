Meta Expands AI Cloud With $21B CoreWeave Deal

Key Moments
- CoreWeave signed a $21 billion cloud capacity agreement with Meta Platforms that runs through December 2032.
- The new contract comes on top of a $14 billion deal the two companies entered into in September last year.
- CoreWeave disclosed plans to issue $1.25 billion in bonds and $3 billion in convertible bonds in a regulatory filing.
Deepening Cloud Partnership Focused on AI
CoreWeave has entered into a new $21 billion contract to supply cloud computing capacity to Meta Platforms, strengthening a relationship that supports Meta’s push to scale infrastructure for rapidly growing artificial intelligence workloads.
The latest agreement, which runs through December 2032, builds on a prior $14 billion arrangement signed in September last year, underscoring Meta’s continued demand for high-performance computing resources.
Market Reaction
In premarket trading, CoreWeave shares advanced 3.4%, while Meta shares gained 2.1%, reflecting investor response to the expanded collaboration between the two companies.
AI Infrastructure and Compute Demand
Meta has been quickly increasing its high-performance compute capabilities to support the development and deployment of its large language models. The company is planning to spend up to $135 billion on its AI buildout this year.
CoreWeave operates data centers equipped with Nvidia graphics processing units, providing the specialized computing power that large-scale cloud operators such as Meta are seeking to lock in for AI applications.
Financial Structure and Capital Plans
In a separate regulatory filing, CoreWeave reported that it intends to issue $1.25 billion of bonds and $3 billion of convertible bonds.
Deal Overview
|Item
|Detail
|New CoreWeave – Meta contract value
|$21 billion
|Contract term
|Through December 2032
|Previous CoreWeave – Meta deal
|$14 billion (signed in September last year)
|Meta planned AI spending this year
|Up to $135 billion
|CoreWeave planned bond issuance
|$1.25 billion of bonds
|CoreWeave planned convertible bond issuance
|$3 billion of convertible bonds
|CoreWeave share move (premarket)
|Up 3.4%
|Meta share move (premarket)
|Up 2.1%