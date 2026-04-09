Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Meta Expands AI Cloud With $21B CoreWeave Deal

Meta Expands AI Cloud With $21B CoreWeave Deal

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • CoreWeave signed a $21 billion cloud capacity agreement with Meta Platforms that runs through December 2032.
  • The new contract comes on top of a $14 billion deal the two companies entered into in September last year.
  • CoreWeave disclosed plans to issue $1.25 billion in bonds and $3 billion in convertible bonds in a regulatory filing.

Deepening Cloud Partnership Focused on AI

CoreWeave has entered into a new $21 billion contract to supply cloud computing capacity to Meta Platforms, strengthening a relationship that supports Meta’s push to scale infrastructure for rapidly growing artificial intelligence workloads.

The latest agreement, which runs through December 2032, builds on a prior $14 billion arrangement signed in September last year, underscoring Meta’s continued demand for high-performance computing resources.

Market Reaction

In premarket trading, CoreWeave shares advanced 3.4%, while Meta shares gained 2.1%, reflecting investor response to the expanded collaboration between the two companies.

AI Infrastructure and Compute Demand

Meta has been quickly increasing its high-performance compute capabilities to support the development and deployment of its large language models. The company is planning to spend up to $135 billion on its AI buildout this year.

CoreWeave operates data centers equipped with Nvidia graphics processing units, providing the specialized computing power that large-scale cloud operators such as Meta are seeking to lock in for AI applications.

Financial Structure and Capital Plans

In a separate regulatory filing, CoreWeave reported that it intends to issue $1.25 billion of bonds and $3 billion of convertible bonds.

Deal Overview

ItemDetail
New CoreWeave – Meta contract value$21 billion
Contract termThrough December 2032
Previous CoreWeave – Meta deal$14 billion (signed in September last year)
Meta planned AI spending this yearUp to $135 billion
CoreWeave planned bond issuance$1.25 billion of bonds
CoreWeave planned convertible bond issuance$3 billion of convertible bonds
CoreWeave share move (premarket)Up 3.4%
Meta share move (premarket)Up 2.1%
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News