Meta Expands AI Cloud With $21B CoreWeave Deal

Key Moments

CoreWeave signed a $21 billion cloud capacity agreement with Meta Platforms that runs through December 2032.

The new contract comes on top of a $14 billion deal the two companies entered into in September last year.

CoreWeave disclosed plans to issue $1.25 billion in bonds and $3 billion in convertible bonds in a regulatory filing.

Deepening Cloud Partnership Focused on AI

CoreWeave has entered into a new $21 billion contract to supply cloud computing capacity to Meta Platforms, strengthening a relationship that supports Meta’s push to scale infrastructure for rapidly growing artificial intelligence workloads.

The latest agreement, which runs through December 2032, builds on a prior $14 billion arrangement signed in September last year, underscoring Meta’s continued demand for high-performance computing resources.

Market Reaction

In premarket trading, CoreWeave shares advanced 3.4%, while Meta shares gained 2.1%, reflecting investor response to the expanded collaboration between the two companies.

AI Infrastructure and Compute Demand

Meta has been quickly increasing its high-performance compute capabilities to support the development and deployment of its large language models. The company is planning to spend up to $135 billion on its AI buildout this year.

CoreWeave operates data centers equipped with Nvidia graphics processing units, providing the specialized computing power that large-scale cloud operators such as Meta are seeking to lock in for AI applications.

Financial Structure and Capital Plans

In a separate regulatory filing, CoreWeave reported that it intends to issue $1.25 billion of bonds and $3 billion of convertible bonds.

Deal Overview