EOS Slides Sharply as Broader Crypto Market Advances

Key Moments

EOS fell 11.59% to $0.5969 on the Investing.com Index, marking its steepest one-day percentage decline since December 1.

Over the previous seven days, EOS lost 4.3% and traded between $0.4705 and $0.7395.

Bitcoin and Ethereum moved higher on the day, with Bitcoin up 6.73% to $93,162.5 and Ethereum up 8.40% to $3,060.22.

EOS Suffers Steep Daily Decline

EOS was quoted at $0.5969 by 05:15 (10:15 GMT) on Wednesday on the Investing.com Index, representing an 11.59% drop compared with the previous session. This marked the largest single-day percentage decline for the token since December 1.

The latest pullback drove EOS’s reported market capitalization down to $0.0000, equivalent to 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its historical peak, EOS’s market capitalization reached $17.5290B.

Recent Trading Range and Weekly Performance

Within the prior twenty-four hours, EOS changed hands between $0.5969 and $0.6592. Over the last seven days, the token retreated 4.3% in value, trading in a wider band from $0.4705 to $0.7395.

Trading activity in EOS over the twenty-four hours to the time of writing amounted to $405.8922K, which accounted for 0.00% of the aggregate trading volume across all cryptocurrencies.

At the latest price, EOS remained 97.40% below its all-time high of $22.98, which was reached on April 29, 2018.

Snapshot of Key EOS Metrics

Metric Value Latest price $0.5969 Daily percentage change -11.59% 24-hour trading range $0.5969 – $0.6592 7-day trading range $0.4705 – $0.7395 7-day percentage move -4.3% Reported market cap $0.0000 (0.00% of total crypto market) All-time high price $22.98 (April 29, 2018) Decline from all-time high 97.40% 24-hour volume $405.8922K (0.00% of total crypto volume)

Bitcoin and Ethereum Move Higher

While EOS was under pressure, other major cryptocurrencies were advancing. Bitcoin was last quoted at $93,162.5 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.73% on the session.

Ethereum was trading at $3,060.22 on the same index, up 8.40% on the day.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization was most recently reported at $1,859.6353B, equal to 59.03% of the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization. Ethereum’s market capitalization stood at $369.6417B, representing 11.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.