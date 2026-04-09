Intel Expands AI Chip Tie-Up With Google on CPUs, IPUs

Key Moments

Intel and Alphabet’s Google unit expanded their partnership to promote AI-centric CPUs and jointly develop custom infrastructure processing units.

Google will continue deploying Intel Xeon processors and adopt Intel’s latest Xeon 6 chips for inference and general-purpose computing workloads.

Intel highlighted growing CPU demand from agentic AI systems and outlined additional strategic moves, including participation in Elon Musk’s Terafab AI chip complex and plans to regain full ownership of its Ireland facility.

Expanded Alliance Targets AI-Oriented CPU Demand

Intel and Google have broadened their collaboration to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence-focused central processing units and to design custom infrastructure processors. The move comes as the expanding use of AI is providing fresh momentum for traditional computing chips.

Corporate users are shifting their focus from primarily training AI models to more widespread deployment, increasing the need for general-purpose CPU chips capable of handling intensive workloads.

Google to Deploy Intel Xeon and Xeon 6 Chips

Under the newly announced agreement, Alphabet’s Google unit will continue to roll out Intel’s Xeon processors, which support a wide spectrum of tasks including inference and general-purpose computing. In addition, Google will adopt Intel’s newest Xeon 6 chips.

Co-Development of Custom IPUs

The two companies will also deepen their joint work on custom infrastructure processing units (IPUs). These processors can offload functions that have traditionally been executed by the CPU, allowing for more efficient computing architectures.

“Scaling AI requires more than accelerators – it requires balanced systems. CPUs and IPUs are central to delivering the performance, efficiency and flexibility modern AI workloads demand,” said Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Area of Collaboration Details CPU Deployment Google will continue to use Intel Xeon processors and adopt Intel Xeon 6 chips for inference and general-purpose computing. Custom IPUs Intel and Google will expand co-development of custom infrastructure processing units to offload tasks from CPUs and enhance efficiency.

Agentic AI Drives CPU Requirements

Rising demand for agentic AI systems – which execute complex, multi-step operations that go beyond basic chatbot use cases – has increased the need for substantially more CPU processing capacity.

This jump in CPU demand has the potential to support Intel’s efforts to improve its balance sheet and attract new customers, after the company ceded market share to competitors during the initial phase of the AI surge.

Strategic Projects and Manufacturing Moves

Intel said it will participate in Elon Musk’s Terafab AI chip complex project with SpaceX and Tesla. The initiative is intended to support robotics and data center ambitions.

The company also plans to assume full ownership of its manufacturing site in Ireland, where it produces Xeon server processors, by repurchasing the stake previously sold to Apollo Global Management.