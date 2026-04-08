TD Sees Short-Term Strain, Projects Gold Above $5,000

Key Moments

TD Securities strategists see elevated opportunity costs for holding Gold in the near term due to energy-driven inflation and delayed Fed cuts.

They identify the absence of Middle East capital flows into the Gold market as an additional downside factor.

Their outlook anticipates Gold moving back above $5,000 in the latter part of 2026 as energy markets and interest rates normalize and the Dollar weakens.

Short-Term Pressures on Gold from Inflation and Policy Delays

TD Securities strategists state that higher energy-linked inflation and the postponement of Federal Reserve rate cuts are keeping the cost of holding Gold elevated in the near term. These factors are described as raising the opportunity cost of maintaining positions in precious metals.

According to the strategists, shifts in energy markets and related sectors are key to this dynamic. They note that moves in energy, fertilizer, and chemical prices are contributing to stubborn inflation expectations, which in turn complicate the timing of potential Fed easing.

Impact of Middle East Capital Flows

The strategists also highlight the current absence of Middle East capital in the Gold market as a negative factor for prices. They describe this lack of regional participation as a catalyst on the downside, adding to the short-term challenges facing the metal.

Factor Current Effect on Gold Energy-linked inflation Elevates opportunity cost of holding Gold Timing of Fed rate cuts Delayed cuts keep carry costs high Middle East capital flows Absence seen as a downside catalyst

Strategists’ Own Words on the Near-Term Environment

“Even with the ceasefire, it will take time to reverse higher inflation expectations along with higher energy, fertilizer, and chemical prices, making it difficult for the Fed to cut soon.”

“This will keep the opportunity costs to holding precious metals elevated. The lack of Middle East capital in the gold market is also a downside catalyst.”

Longer-Term Outlook: Path Toward $5,000

Despite the near-term headwinds, TD Securities maintains a constructive long-term view on Gold. Their strategists expect that, as conditions in energy markets and interest rates normalize and the Dollar weakens, Gold will eventually move back above $5,000.

“However, as broader normalization in energy and rates materialize and the dollar weakens, gold is likely to return above $5,000 in the latter part of 2026.”