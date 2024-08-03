Subaru of America Inc reported this week 51,702 vehicle sales for the month of July. The latter represents a 2.6% increase over July 2023.

Year-to-date sales stood at 374,145 vehicles, or a 5.5% surge compared to the same period of 2023.

Crosstrek was the top-selling model, while it also registered its best July ever. As many as 15,318 vehicles were sold, or a 36% YoY surge.

Outback was the second best-selling model with 14,204 vehicles sold.

“Thanks to the support and hard work of our dedicated Subaru retailers, July marked our twenty-fourth consecutive month of sales increases. Knowing that we offer customers some of the safest and longest-lasting vehicles on the road today reinforces our efforts to meet their needs and continue to build their trust in our brand,” Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of Subaru Corp (7270) closed 5.29% (JPY 149.0) lower at JPY 2,666.5 in Tokyo on Friday.

It has been the lowest closing price for the stock since December 29th 2023.

Subaru Corp’s total market cap now stands at JPY 1.985 trillion.

The shares have risen 3.11% so far this year.