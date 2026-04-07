Silver Edges Higher as Gold/Silver Ratio Climbs

Key Moments

XAG/USD traded at $72.88 per troy ounce on Tuesday, up from $72.79 on Monday.

Silver prices have advanced 2.52% since the start of the year.

The Gold/Silver ratio rose to 64.29 on Tuesday from 63.87 on Monday.

Spot Silver Performance

Silver prices (XAG/USD) moved modestly higher on Tuesday, according to FXStreet data. The metal changed hands at $72.88 per troy ounce, reflecting a 0.12% increase compared with Monday’s level of $72.79 per troy ounce.

Since the beginning of the year, silver has gained 2.52%, underscoring a positive performance over that period.

Current Silver Price Levels

The table below shows the quoted silver prices in U.S. dollars for commonly referenced units:

Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 72.88 1 Gram 2.34

Gold/Silver Ratio Moves Higher

The Gold/Silver ratio – which indicates how many ounces of silver are required to match the value of one ounce of gold – stood at 64.29 on Tuesday. This compares with a reading of 63.87 on Monday, marking an increase in the ratio over that period.

Why Investors Look at Silver

Silver is a widely traded precious metal among investors and has historically served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it is less prominent than gold, market participants may allocate to silver to diversify portfolios, seek exposure to its intrinsic value, or position for potential protection during periods of elevated inflation.

Access to silver can be obtained through physical holdings, such as coins or bars, as well as via investment vehicles like Exchange Traded Funds that mirror its price behavior on international markets.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

A broad set of factors can influence silver price dynamics. Geopolitical tension or concerns about a severe economic downturn can support silver on account of its safe-haven characteristics, although typically to a lesser degree than gold.

As a yieldless asset, silver tends to benefit when interest rates move lower. Price action is also closely tied to the performance of the U.S. dollar, since silver is quoted in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong dollar can restrain silver prices, while a weaker dollar can provide upward momentum.

Additional drivers include investment demand, mining supply – with silver being considerably more abundant than gold – and recycling activity, all of which can shape the metal’s supply-demand balance.

Impact of Industrial and Consumer Demand

Silver has extensive industrial use, especially in areas such as electronics and solar energy, supported by its very high electrical conductivity, which exceeds that of copper and gold. Rising industrial consumption can push prices higher, whereas a slowdown in demand can exert downward pressure.

Economic developments in the U.S., China, and India can also influence silver. For the U.S. and particularly China, large industrial bases use silver in numerous processes. In India, consumer demand for silver jewelry is an important factor in determining price trends.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold

Silver often tracks moves in gold. When gold prices advance, silver typically moves in the same direction due to their comparable safe-haven roles.

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.