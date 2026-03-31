Indian Rupee Under Pressure as Selling Intensifies

Key Moments

BNY reports that the Indian Rupee (INR) posted the highest level of realized selling among APAC currencies in March.

Despite the pronounced selling, BNY’s data shows INR positioning on a holdings basis remains broadly flat after being heavily overheld for carry strategies.

BNY’s Bob Savage indicates that a more attractive valuation case for INR would arise only if selling pushes the currency into underheld territory.

Heavy Realized Selling Versus Flat Positioning

BNY’s Head of Markets Macro Strategy, Bob Savage, observes that the Indian Rupee (INR) continues to come under sustained pressure, with realized flow data signaling aggressive selling activity. According to Savage, INR registered the strongest realized selling among Asia-Pacific (APAC) currencies in March, based on BNY’s measurements.

However, BNY’s internal tracking suggests that, despite the intensity of these outflows, aggregate positioning in INR has not shifted significantly from a holdings perspective. The currency had been materially overheld as a preferred carry trade, which has helped absorb the recent selling without yet driving positioning into underheld territory.

BNY iFlow Insights on INR within APAC

Savage references BNY’s iFlow framework to describe INR’s role within the regional currency complex:

“On a monthly average basis within APAC (and measured against other currencies in iFlow), INR was the most-sold currency on a realized basis.”

“On a holdings basis, monthly average positioning in INR is largely flat, and at the onset of the conflict it was comfortably in overheld territory as a carry name.”

Metric INR Status (as described by BNY) Realized flows (March, APAC comparison) Most-sold currency on a realized basis Holdings / positioning Monthly average positioning largely flat Previous positioning context Comfortably overheld as a carry name at onset of conflict

Risk-Reward Dynamics and Value Considerations

Savage emphasizes that the current setup, while showing sizeable selling pressure, does not yet equate to a classic value opportunity. In his view, the balance between risk and reward improves meaningfully only when heavy selling coincides with a currency that is already underowned.

He underscores this point by noting:

“A more compelling risk/reward payoff would only emerge when a currency is not just heavily sold, but sold from an underheld position.”

Methodology and Article Note

The observations on realized flows and positioning are derived from BNY’s iFlow metrics and internal holdings analysis, as cited by Bob Savage. The commentary reflects BNY’s interpretation of recent market activity in INR within the broader APAC currency landscape.