Pershing Square Offers Premium Deal for Universal Music

Key Moments

Pershing Square submitted a non-binding bid valuing Universal Music Group at €30.40 per share, a 78% premium to the current stock price.

The proposal combines €5.05 per share in cash, totaling €9.4 billion, with 0.77 shares in a newly listed entity for each existing UMG share.

The transaction structure aims to create a U.S.-listed company on the NYSE under U.S. GAAP, potentially eligible for S&P 500 inclusion.

Deal Structure and Valuation

Pershing Square Capital Management announced that it has delivered a non-binding proposal to acquire Universal Music Group (UMG), assigning the music company a value of approximately €30.40 per share. This represents a 78% premium over UMG’s current market price.

According to the proposal, UMG investors would receive a mix of cash and equity. Each UMG share would be exchanged for €5.05 in cash, amounting to €9.4 billion in aggregate, plus 0.77 shares in a newly created, publicly traded entity.

Component Terms Implied valuation per UMG share €30.40 Premium to current stock price 78% Cash consideration €5.05 per share (total €9.4 billion) Equity consideration 0.77 shares in newly listed entity per UMG share

Transaction Mechanics and Listing Plans

The hedge fund, led by chief executive Bill Ackman, outlined that the acquisition would be carried out through a merger with Pershing Square SPARC Holdings. The resulting entity would be listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange and report under U.S. GAAP standards.

Pershing Square indicated that this structure is intended to position the combined business for potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index. The firm stated that all equity financing would be fully backstopped by Pershing Square and its affiliates, while debt financing would be committed at signing.

The firm said it anticipates completing the transaction by year-end, subject to customary conditions and approvals.

Ackman’s Rationale for the Bid

Bill Ackman argued that UMG’s share price has not reflected the underlying performance of its music operations. He attributed the stock’s trajectory to several factors, which he described as unrelated to the core business.

Ackman highlighted uncertainty around the Bolloré Group’s 18% stake, the absence of a completed U.S. listing, what he characterized as an underutilized balance sheet, and the lack of a clearly articulated capital allocation framework. He also referred to what he sees as a lack of investor recognition for UMG’s €2.7 billion position in Spotify.

“Sir Lucian Grainge and the company’s management have done an excellent job… generating strong business performance,” Ackman said.

“However, UMG’s stock price has languished due to a combination of issues that are unrelated to the performance of its music business.”

Impact on Capital Structure and Share Count

Pershing Square stated that, if completed, the deal would result in the cancellation of approximately 17% of UMG’s outstanding shares. Following the transaction, the new Universal Music entity would have 1.54 billion shares outstanding.

The firm emphasized that the transaction is designed to maintain UMG’s investment-grade balance sheet profile.

Advisors on the Transaction

Sullivan & Cromwell, White & Case, and Stibbe are advising Pershing Square and Pershing Square SPARC Holdings on legal matters. Jefferies is acting as financial advisor to Pershing Square in connection with the proposed acquisition.