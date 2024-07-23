CRH announces the acquisition of Ary Corp

CRH PLC (NYSE: CRH) said on Monday that it had acquired Ary Corporation, a provider of building materials solutions based in Canon City, Colorado.

Ary Corporation complements CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business in the western United States, as it expands the company’s aggregate reserves position by adding over 25 sand and gravel locations.

Ary Corp also provides 5 fixed asphalt plants and 2 portable asphalt plants, 9 ready mixed concrete plants, along with paving and construction services.

“We are delighted to welcome all Ary Corporation employees to the CRH family,” Scott Parson, President, Americas Materials Solutions, CRH, said in a press release.

“The acquisition expands our existing footprint in Colorado and presents CRH with attractive opportunities for development and growth. As North America’s leading integrated supplier of aggregates, asphalt, ready mixed concrete and construction services, we look forward to serving customers in Colorado with our unique combination of building materials, products and solutions.”

Stock Performance

The shares of CRH PLC (CRH) closed 2.60% ($2.08) higher at $81.95 in New York on Monday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $55.979 billion.

The shares of CRH PLC (CRH) went up 73.81% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 18.49% so far this year.