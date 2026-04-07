Delta Air Lines Raises Checked Baggage Fees Due to Fuel Costs

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Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will raise checked baggage fees on domestic and select short-haul international routes.

The move comes as airlines contend with higher jet fuel costs tied to tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fees for first and second checked bags on new bookings will each rise by $10, while the third bag fee will jump by $50.

Delta Adjusts Baggage Pricing Strategy

Investing.com — Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) said on Tuesday it will increase charges for checked luggage on domestic routes and certain short-haul international flights as carriers seek to counter higher jet fuel expenses stemming from escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The change marks Delta’s first increase in domestic baggage fees in two years and comes after similar pricing actions by United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Fuel Costs and Margin Pressures

According to the company, airlines across the globe are dealing with significantly higher fuel prices, which have raised operating costs and pressured profit margins. The tensions in the Middle East have disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, described as an important oil shipping route, contributing to these fuel price increases.

Details of the New Baggage Fees

Delta stated that, for bookings made on or after Wednesday, fees for the first and second checked bags will each rise by $10, and the charge for a third checked bag will increase by $50.

Checked Bag Previous Fee Increase New Fee First bag $35 $10 $45 Second bag $45 $10 $55 Third bag $150 $50 $200

Under the revised structure, Delta said the fee for a first checked bag will be $45, the second checked bag will cost $55, and the third checked bag will be priced at $200.