Alterity Therapeutics appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) said on Monday that it had appointed Abby Macnish Niven as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective September 30th.

Macnish Niven has considerable experience in private wealth management with corporate groups such as ANZ, UBS and Ord Minett.

Macnish Niven is to replace Phillip Hains, who has served as CFO since December 2023.

Hains will remain with Alterity as Company Secretary.

“We look forward to Abby’s contributions whose broad experience and financial background will help us advance our programs. I would also like to express my gratitude to Phillip and his team who supported us during a transition period,” David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alterity Therapeutics, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (ATHE) closed 0.94% ($0.01) lower at $1.31 on Nasdaq on Monday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $14.51 million.

The shares of Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (ATHE) went down 28.45% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 47.39% so far this year.