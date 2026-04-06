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Home » Stock Market News » Tesla EV Deliveries Rise in South Korea After Price Cuts

Tesla EV Deliveries Rise in South Korea After Price Cuts

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Tesla registrations in South Korea jumped 330% year-on-year in March to 11,134 vehicles, according to Carisyou.
  • The gain reflects a sharp acceleration in demand compared to the same month a year earlier.
  • Recent price reductions on China-made Model Y and Model 3 vehicles have intensified EV price competition in the Korean market.

South Korea Registrations Jump in March

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) – Tesla recorded a steep increase in vehicle registrations in South Korea in March, with the total rising 330% from a year earlier to 11,134 units, market research firm Carisyou said on Monday.

MetricMarch (Latest)Year-on-Year Change
Tesla registrations in South Korea11,134 vehicles330%

Price Cuts on China-made Models Fuel Competition

The surge in registrations follows Tesla’s decision to lower prices on certain Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles produced in China. These reductions have triggered heightened price competition among electric vehicle manufacturers in the South Korean market.

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