Tesla EV Deliveries Rise in South Korea After Price Cuts

Key Moments

Tesla registrations in South Korea jumped 330% year-on-year in March to 11,134 vehicles, according to Carisyou.

The gain reflects a sharp acceleration in demand compared to the same month a year earlier.

Recent price reductions on China-made Model Y and Model 3 vehicles have intensified EV price competition in the Korean market.

South Korea Registrations Jump in March

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) – Tesla recorded a steep increase in vehicle registrations in South Korea in March, with the total rising 330% from a year earlier to 11,134 units, market research firm Carisyou said on Monday.

Metric March (Latest) Year-on-Year Change Tesla registrations in South Korea 11,134 vehicles 330%

Price Cuts on China-made Models Fuel Competition

The surge in registrations follows Tesla’s decision to lower prices on certain Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles produced in China. These reductions have triggered heightened price competition among electric vehicle manufacturers in the South Korean market.