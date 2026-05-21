Yen Steadies Below 160 on Intervention and BoJ Outlook

Key Moments

USD/JPY is consolidating around 159 as market participants remain cautious about testing the 160 level due to intervention concerns.

Softer Oil prices and lower US yields are seen as supportive for JPY, even as investors monitor potential fiscal measures under PM Takaichi.

Japan’s April exports rose 14.8% year-on-year, helping generate a larger than expected trade surplus that may bolster confidence for a possible BoJ rate hike in June.

Consolidation Just Below 160 in USD/JPY

DBS FX & Credit Strategist Chang Wei Liang observes that the USD/JPY pair is trading in a narrow range around 159, with investors reluctant to push the exchange rate to 160 as they remain alert to the possibility of official intervention.

He notes: “USD/JPY is consolidating around 159, with markets wary of intervention and holding back from testing 160.”

Supportive Macro Backdrop for the Japanese Yen

According to Chang, the current environment of softer Oil prices and declining US yields is expected to offer some support to the Japanese Yen in the near term. At the same time, he highlights that investors are keeping a close watch on potential fiscal developments under Prime Minister Takaichi.

He writes: “The interim respite in oil prices and slippage in US yields should support the JPY today, but markets are also wary of a possible supplementary budget by PM Takaichi that could weigh on confidence.”

Robust Trade Data Strengthens Case for BoJ Action

Japan’s latest trade figures for April are described as broadly in line with the strong performance seen across other East Asian economies, driven in part by technology-related demand.

Chang points out: “Meanwhile, Japan’s April trade numbers today are as strong as its East Asian neighbours, with exports growing 14.8% y/y (Mar:11.5%) on the back of strong demand for chips.”

He adds that import growth moderated due to reduced Oil purchases from the Middle East, which helped expand the trade surplus beyond expectations: “Imports growth eased on lower oil purchases from the Middle East, leading to a larger than expected trade surplus.”

Implications for Bank of Japan Policy and the Yen

Chang argues that the combination of strong external demand and an improved trade balance could provide the Bank of Japan with greater conviction to tighten policy in the near term.

He concludes: “This could give BoJ the confidence to hike in June, which should lift the JPY if there are no fiscal mishaps.”

Japan Trade and FX Context – Key Figures