EUR/GBP Pulls Back to 0.8700 Amid Geopolitical Risks

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8720, easing from session highs at 0.8735 but still within recent ranges around one-month highs.

Monetary policy divergence between the ECB and BoE continues to limit downside pressure on EUR/GBP.

Market attention centers on Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence amid concerns over the Iran conflict and energy shocks.

EUR/GBP Edges Lower in Cautious Holiday Trading

The Euro (EUR) is slipping against the British Pound (GBP) in a quiet start to the week, with many markets closed for Easter Monday and overall sentiment tilted mildly toward risk-off. Heightened worries about a possible escalation of the war in Iran are contributing to the cautious tone.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8720, having retreated from intraday highs near 0.8735. Despite the intraday pullback, the cross remains confined within the trading band seen over the past few sessions.

The Euro stays close to its highest levels in about one month against the Pound, after advancing more than 1% over the previous three weeks. This recent strength underscores the pair’s resilience even as markets weigh geopolitical and macroeconomic risks.

Geopolitical Tensions Keep Traders Alert

Investors are closely watching developments in the Middle East following renewed threats by US President Donald Trump to destroy Iran’s bridges and energy infrastructure if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz before Tuesday at 8 PM.

Earlier in the day, sentiment received some support from an Axios report indicating that a group of regional mediators is working on a proposed 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a peace agreement. While this has helped to reduce risk aversion to some extent, what the article describes as Trump’s mixed messaging on the conflict is preventing a sustained improvement in market confidence.

ECB-BoE Policy Gap Underpins EUR/GBP

From a broader viewpoint, EUR/GBP is consolidating near one-month highs as the Euro has outperformed the Pound during the month-long war in the Middle East. The Euro’s relative resilience reflects differing policy signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE).

Rising inflation pressures have led ECB policymakers to indicate that an interest rate increase is on the horizon. In contrast, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has downplayed the likelihood of any imminent tightening in UK monetary policy. This divergence in policy outlooks is helping to support the Euro against the Pound and is curbing attempts to push EUR/GBP significantly lower.

Focus on Sentix Investor Confidence

On the data front, the key item on Monday’s calendar is the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index. Market participants are watching this release for signs of how the Iran conflict and associated energy shocks are affecting institutional investors’ sentiment across the region.

According to the article, the upcoming reading is not expected to deliver substantial support for the Euro, even though it will likely capture the impact of recent geopolitical developments on confidence levels.

Sentix Investor Confidence Overview

The Sentix Investor Confidence index is a monthly survey of around 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors that gauges both the current economic situation and expectations for the next six months in the Eurozone. Compiled by Sentix GmbH, the index aggregates 36 individual indicators into a single headline measure.

Typically, a higher Sentix reading is interpreted as constructive for the Eurozone economy and therefore viewed as positive – or bullish – for the Euro. Conversely, a lower reading tends to be considered negative or bearish for the common currency.