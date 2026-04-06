EUR/CAD Stays Above 1.6050 as Weak Crude Hits CAD

Key Moments

EUR/CAD trades near 1.6070, marking a second session of limited movement while holding recent gains.

WTI retreats to around $102.80 per barrel after a more than 10% jump in the prior session amid ceasefire discussions.

Firm expectations that the ECB will keep policy restrictive until inflation returns to 2% continue to underpin the Euro.

Cross Holds Firm as Oil-Linked CAD Loses Momentum

EUR/CAD is little changed for a second straight trading day, hovering around 1.6070 in early European dealings on Monday. Despite the muted price action, the pair remains in positive territory as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens in tandem with easing crude prices, a key driver for Canada given its role as the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

Oil Pulls Back After Sharp Rally on Ceasefire Headlines

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices edge lower after posting gains of over 10% in the previous session, with the benchmark trading near $102.80 per barrel at the time of writing. The pullback follows reports that the United States (US), Iran, and regional intermediaries are in talks over a potential 45-day ceasefire.

According to a report from Axios cited by Bloomberg, unnamed sources view the likelihood of reaching an agreement in the next 48 hours as low, which could limit the downside in crude prices despite the latest easing move.

US President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route, warning that failure to comply by Tuesday could trigger strikes on key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

Market/Instrument Latest Indication Context EUR/CAD Around 1.6070 Second day of limited movement, holding gains WTI Crude Oil Around $102.80 per barrel Pullback after over 10% rise in prior session Potential ceasefire 45 days (discussed) Talks involving US, Iran, and regional mediators

ECB’s Hawkish Stance Supports the Euro

The EUR side of the cross remains underpinned by expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will keep policy tight. Market participants anticipate that the ECB will maintain restrictive settings until inflation is firmly back at its 2% target.

ECB President Christine Lagarde and other policymakers have reiterated that policy will remain restrictive until inflation sustainably returns to the 2% target.

Canadian Dollar Dynamics: Oil, Policy, and Data

The Canadian Dollar’s performance is shaped by several core drivers, with oil prices and Bank of Canada (BoC) policy at the forefront.

Primary Drivers of the Canadian Dollar

The CAD is influenced by:

Interest rate levels set by the Bank of Canada (BoC)

The price of oil, Canada’s largest export

Domestic economic strength and inflation trends

The trade balance, measured as exports minus imports

Broader market sentiment, with risk-on conditions generally favoring CAD

The health of the US economy, given its role as Canada’s largest trading partner

Impact of Bank of Canada Policy

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.

Oil Prices and CAD

The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.

Inflation, Economic Data, and Currency Response

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.

Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.