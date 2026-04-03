UBS Flags Cybersecurity Pullback as Entry Point Despite AI Attack Fears

Key Moments

Cybersecurity names such as Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Zscaler and Okta have swung sharply after reports on Anthropic’s “Claude Mythos” AI model.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSE:IHAK) briefly dropped about 4% on the news before recovering its losses this week.

UBS argues that AI will ultimately support cybersecurity demand and views the recent sector selloff as a buying opportunity.

AI Model Leak Sparks Volatility in Cybersecurity Stocks

Investing.com — Cybersecurity stocks including Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Zscaler and Okta have seen sharp price swings in recent days following reports about a new artificial intelligence model from Anthropic.

A malfunction in Anthropic’s content management system revealed internal materials on a model named “Claude Mythos.” According to the leaked documents, the model is described as having strengths in coding, academic reasoning and cybersecurity, with a specific focus on detecting software vulnerabilities.

The materials state that Mythos can be applied to cyber-attacks and anticipate a surge in AI-enabled attacks. In the initial market reaction, the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSE:IHAK) fell about 4% on the report, but has since recovered and erased those losses this week.

Security / Instrument Event Market Reaction Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Okta Reports on Anthropic “Claude Mythos” AI model Increased volatility in recent days iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSE:IHAK) Initial response to leaked AI model documents Fell about 4% before erasing losses this week

UBS: AI Expands Threats – and the Need for Cyber Defense

For UBS’s Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, Chief Investment Officer Americas and Global Head of Equities at the bank, the broader cybersecurity space stands to gain from the rise of AI rather than be undermined by it.

Her comments highlight that AI expands both the overall attack surface and the speed at which threats emerge, noting that large language models, co-pilots and agents all require dedicated protection.

Hoffmann-Burchardi pointed out that cybersecurity software is structurally different from many other types of software because it is built on top of a data analytics stack and relies less on human workflow. As a result, it is portrayed as less vulnerable to disruption from AI-driven autonomous tools that might displace traditional workflow-centric software offerings.

Geopolitics and High-Profile Breaches Support Cyber Demand

The report also links current geopolitical tensions to higher demand for cyber defenses. Illustrative incidents referenced include the hacking of medtech company Stryker a few weeks ago and the compromise of FBI Director Patel’s personal Gmail account this past weekend.

Against this backdrop, UBS characterizes the recent pullback in cybersecurity equities as an opportunity to add exposure. At the same time, the bank voices greater concern about potential disruption from private AI players in sectors such as advertising, software and e-commerce.