Sweet Momentum: Top 3 Confectionery Stocks to Watch Now

Key Moments

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) faced higher cocoa costs but reported Q4 2025 adjusted EPS more than 20% above expectations.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has seen modest institutional accumulation and trades at 18x forward earnings despite a roughly 6% gain in 2026.

Tootsie Roll (NYSE: TR) may benefit from cocoa tariff rescission in Q4 2025, potentially easing costs in 2026 even as the stock trades near 32x earnings.

Seasonal Demand and Pricing Headwinds Shape Candy Stocks

The calendar may indicate spring, but for confectionery names, trading activity has resembled a holiday rally. Investors have been positioning around seasonal demand, with Halloween and Christmas acting as early demand catalysts, while the more substantial volume for chocolate and candy products tends to arrive around Easter and Mother’s Day.

This backdrop has helped several well-known candy stocks generate positive returns in 2026, even as many other areas of the market – including broader consumer staples – have struggled with drawdowns.

Investors who have not yet participated may be questioning whether much of the upside has already been realized. That debate is closely linked to the outlook for cocoa prices and tariffs that affect future sales and margins. If those pressures ease through 2026, analyst views on the group could shift. Even if cost pressures persist, these companies have had roughly a year to adjust strategies aimed at reducing the impact of higher inputs.

Valuation remains a key consideration. All three highlighted stocks trade at price-to-earnings ratios well above both the broader market and the typical consumer staples peer. However, each company also offers a dividend that the article characterizes as sustainable, providing an income component that could help offset any moderation in growth.

Hershey: Managing Cocoa Exposure While Expanding into Snacks

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) continues to be a prominent name in the confectionery space and has been working to create additional value for both customers and shareholders. A prominent example is its strategic move to broaden its product mix by emphasizing salty snacks alongside traditional confections. This segment served as an important growth driver in 2025, helping counterbalance the impact of elevated cocoa prices on the core chocolate portfolio.

This dynamic was visible in the company’s Q4 2025 results. Hershey reported adjusted earnings per share that surpassed consensus estimates by more than 20%. Although that figure was 36% lower year-over-year, it was still significantly better than many had anticipated.

Analyst views on HSY are divided. The stock carries a consensus price target of approximately $222, suggesting around 10% potential upside relative to the current share price. From a technical standpoint, the chart signals conflicting messages: the stock jumped following the February earnings release, then subsequently surrendered those gains.

The key question is what has been driving the pullback. Momentum readings point toward profit-taking in a stock that is currently valued at about 46x earnings, a level that can be described as rich. Shorter-term traders may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point, while longer-horizon investors may see the present level as an opportunity to build or add to positions.

Stock Exchange Key Q4 2025 EPS Detail Year-over-Year EPS Change Approx. P/E Consensus Price Target The Hershey Company (HSY) NYSE Beat adjusted EPS expectations by over 20% -36% 46x ~$222

Mondelez: Gradual Appreciation with Institutional Support

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is often the preferred single-name candy holding for investors who choose not to diversify across multiple confectionery stocks. The stock has advanced by about 6% in 2026 and is down almost 15% over the past 12 months. Despite this, the setup may appeal to investors comfortable with a more incremental, long-term growth path.

One supporting factor is institutional behavior. In contrast to Hershey, where institutions sold heavily in the most recent quarter, Mondelez has seen what is described as modest institutional accumulation, with “smart money” selectively adding to positions in MDLZ shares.

The price action also appears comparatively balanced. Like HSY, Mondelez rallied following its most recent quarterly report, but the earnings beats were limited in size, and the share-price response was similarly restrained. Although the stock has since given back those gains, it has established a notable floor above its January low, which may provide a platform for potential future advances.

Valuation is again a key theme. At about 30x earnings, Mondelez trades at a premium, yet the 18x forward earnings multiple suggests a more compelling value profile when looking ahead.

Stock Exchange 2026 Performance 12-Month Performance Current P/E Forward P/E Mondelez International (MDLZ) NASDAQ Up about 6% Down almost 15% 30x 18x

Tootsie Roll: Underfollowed Name with Potential Asymmetry

Tootsie Roll (NYSE: TR) shares, much like its flagship candy, may appeal primarily to investors with a taste for more niche opportunities. MarketBeat data referenced in the article indicates only one analyst actively covers the stock, and institutional ownership sits at roughly 14%.

This limited coverage cuts both ways. The lack of institutional participation and sparse analyst attention can leave retail investors doing much of the work in terms of price discovery and liquidity. Conversely, such conditions can set the stage for asymmetric upside if fundamentals improve and a broader investor base eventually takes notice.

Recent trading patterns suggest this dynamic may already be at play. Following the company’s Q4 2025 earnings release, the stock sold off sharply despite reporting year-over-year gains in both revenue and earnings. Since that drop, the shares have gradually recovered, retracing much of the initial decline.

Further gains will likely depend on continued earnings progress. On this front, management highlighted a potential tailwind: “During fourth quarter 2025, tariffs on cocoa were rescinded and therefore we should realize some additional cost reductions on these purchases in 2026.”

If these cost benefits materialize as expected, TR could offer attractive value despite trading at around 32x earnings, which is described as a premium to its historical average.

Stock Exchange Institutional Ownership Analyst Coverage P/E Ratio Recent Fundamental Trend Tootsie Roll (TR) NYSE About 14% One analyst ~32x Q4 2025 revenue and earnings up year-over-year

How Mondelez Compares to Other Analyst Favorites

For investors evaluating whether to commit fresh capital to Mondelez International at this point, the article references additional context from MarketBeat regarding broader analyst preferences.

According to that commentary, MarketBeat monitors leading Wall Street analysts, tracking their strongest ideas and the stocks they recommend to clients on an ongoing basis. Within that framework, a group of five names has been identified that top analysts are “quietly whispering” to clients as buys to consider before wider market recognition. Mondelez International does not appear on that list.

While Mondelez International currently holds a Moderate Buy rating from analysts, the article notes that these top-rated analysts view the five highlighted alternatives as more attractive opportunities at present.