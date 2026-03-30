Starbucks Board Wins as Investors Reject Labor Push

Key Moments

Starbucks investors overwhelmingly backed the full slate of directors, including two members targeted by labor-linked shareholder groups.

Shareholder advocates opposed the reelection of Jorgen Vig Knudstorp and Beth Ford after the board disbanded an independent committee overseeing labor relations.

Talks to restart contract negotiations with unionized baristas, who represent 6% of U.S. stores, have recently moved toward resumption after stalling a year ago.

Investor Vote Confirms Full Board

Starbucks Corporation shareholders have delivered a decisive endorsement of the company’s leadership, reelecting the entire board of directors and turning back a campaign by labor-oriented investor groups to unseat two members. The voting results were released on Monday.

The challenge focused on directors Jorgen Vig Knudstorp and Beth Ford, whom the coalition of shareholder groups accused of failing to adequately address risks stemming from Starbucks’ labor relations.

Labor Dispute and Governance Tensions

Contract talks between Starbucks and its unionized baristas, who account for 6% of the company’s U.S. locations, broke down a year ago. Both sides have recently indicated they are working toward restarting those negotiations.

The shareholder coalition, which includes several organizations with ties to organized labor, urged investors to block Knudstorp and Ford from returning to the board. Their opposition centered on the board’s decision to dissolve an independent committee that had been responsible in part for monitoring Starbucks’ labor practices and its interactions with the union.

Impact Committee Dissolved and Oversight Shifted

Two major proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, also expressed concerns over the dismantling of the “impact committee.” They cited, among other issues, a recent New York City settlement related to employee scheduling. Glass Lewis went further by recommending shareholders vote against Ford.

In regulatory filings earlier this year, Starbucks stated that oversight of labor relations has been reassigned to the full board of directors, which is led by chairman and CEO Brian Niccol. The company said the independent committee was eliminated in order to streamline its board structure.

A Starbucks spokesperson, Jaci Anderson, said in a statement this month that the board has “the necessary skills and experience to effectively oversee our strategy, including human capital management.”

Origins and Fate of the Environmental, Partner, and Community Impact Committee

The board established the “Environmental, Partner, and Community Impact Committee” in 2023 after sustained pressure from many of the same shareholder groups that opposed the directors’ reelection this week. Those groups included Trillium Capital, the New York State Comptroller, and the union-affiliated SOC Investment Group.

These investors had secured a win in an April 2023 vote that required Starbucks to retain an external auditor to examine its approach to union relations. Based on the auditor’s findings, the board under then-CEO Laxman Narasimhan formed the independent impact committee.

Niccol became CEO in September 2024, and the impact committee was dissolved in November 2025.

Ford and Knudstorp, who serve as the current and former chairs of the board’s governance committee, were also members of the now-defunct impact committee.

Key Stakeholders and Major Shareholders

The shareholder groups and advisory firms were aligned in their focus on governance and labor oversight, but their campaign did not prevent the reelection of the targeted directors.

Role / Group Involvement Jorgen Vig Knudstorp Director; former chair of the governance committee; served on the impact committee; targeted for removal by labor-focused shareholders Beth Ford Director; current chair of the governance committee; served on the impact committee; subject to a negative recommendation from Glass Lewis Environmental, Partner, and Community Impact Committee Created in 2023 following a shareholder vote; oversaw aspects of labor relations; dissolved in November 2025 Labor-affiliated shareholder coalition Pushed to block reelection of Knudstorp and Ford; previously won an April 2023 vote requiring an external audit of union practices Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) Raised concerns about the dissolution of the impact committee Glass Lewis Highlighted similar concerns and advised a vote against Ford

Starbucks’ largest shareholders include Vanguard Group, Capital World Investors, and BlackRock, according to LSEG data.