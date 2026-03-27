EUR/JPY Tests Triangle Resistance, Bulls Hold Support

Key Moments

EUR/JPY traded around 184.10 in Asian hours while staying near the upper boundary of an ascending triangle around 184.60.

The pair has remained above the nine- and 50-day EMAs, with the RSI near 55 indicating bullish momentum without overbought conditions.

Immediate support is located at the nine-day EMA of 183.92, with deeper downside levels seen at 183.34, 182.80, and 180.81.

EUR/JPY Holds Firm Near Technical Breakout Zone

EUR/JPY traded around 184.10 during Asian hours on Friday, extending its decline for a second consecutive session while staying close to the upper boundary of an ascending triangle pattern near 184.60. The daily chart setup points to firm buying interest, with price action clustered near this resistance area, suggesting potential for an upside break.

The short-term outlook remains cautiously constructive as the cross continues to trade above both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages, positioned just below 184.00. This alignment supports a positive short-term structure within a broader ongoing uptrend.

Momentum Indicators Support a Mildly Bullish Bias

The Relative Strength Index on the daily timeframe stands around 55, reinforcing a bullish tilt without indicating overbought conditions. This reading implies that buyers continue to exert control and that recent pullbacks have been relatively shallow.

On the upside, the first major obstacle is located at the upper edge of the ascending triangle around 184.60. A decisive move above this level would strengthen the bullish narrative and could open the way for a retest of the region around the all-time high at 186.88, which was reached on January 23.

Key Support Levels to Watch

On the downside, immediate support is identified at the nine-day EMA, currently at 183.92. Below that, additional support is seen at the 50-day EMA at 183.34. A sustained break under this medium-term moving average would weaken the bullish case and could shift sentiment toward a more negative bias.

Further weakness below these levels would expose the lower boundary of the ascending triangle around 182.80. A clear move beneath that zone would bring the three-month low of 180.81, recorded on February 12, back into focus as the next notable downside target.

EUR/JPY – Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table presents the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) against major currencies today. According to the table, the Euro has shown its weakest performance versus the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD – -0.11% -0.09% -0.13% -0.05% -0.29% -0.21% -0.01% EUR 0.11% – 0.03% -0.04% 0.05% -0.15% -0.08% 0.10% GBP 0.09% -0.03% – -0.06% 0.03% -0.21% -0.12% 0.08% JPY 0.13% 0.04% 0.06% – 0.09% -0.17% -0.08% 0.13% CAD 0.05% -0.05% -0.03% -0.09% – -0.25% -0.14% 0.05% AUD 0.29% 0.15% 0.21% 0.17% 0.25% – 0.09% 0.28% NZD 0.21% 0.08% 0.12% 0.08% 0.14% -0.09% – 0.20% CHF 0.01% -0.10% -0.08% -0.13% -0.05% -0.28% -0.20% –

The heat map represents percentage moves of each base currency (left column) against each quote currency (top row). For instance, selecting Euro from the left column and moving across to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).