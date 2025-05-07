Key Moments:

CrowdStrike disclosed it will reduce its global workforce by 5%, eliminating approximately 500 roles.

The company attributed the layoffs to productivity gains driven by artificial intelligence. Estimated restructuring charges range from $36 million to $53 million, spanning the first two quarters of fiscal 2026.

CrowdStrike’s shares fell over 5% on Wednesday.

Strategic Workforce Adjustments

CrowdStrike Holdings has announced plans to lay off 5% of its staff, affecting around 500 positions. This move, revealed in a recent regulatory filing, was attributed in part to efficiencies gained through the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

Despite the job reductions, the company stated it intends to continue hiring in select strategic areas, signaling a focused approach to workforce management as it adapts to evolving technology demands.

According to the filing, CrowdStrike expects to incur total costs ranging between $36 million and $53 million as a result of the workforce reduction. Of that amount, $7 million is projected to be recognized in Q1 2026.

CrowdStrike’s stock fell sharply following the disclosure, losing 5.46% of its value shortly after markets opened. Its price dropped below the $420 mark. The company operates in the highly competitive endpoint security market, where it faces rivals such as Microsoft, whose stock edged 0.32% higher after the opening bell, and SentinelOne, which saw its share price climb around 0.7% on May 7th.

Leadership Comments on AI and Business Transformation

In a letter addressed to CrowdStrike employees, CEO George Kurtz emphasized the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in reshaping both the industry and customer expectations. He continued, stating that in order to lead effectively at their current scale, with almost 10,000 employees and a clear trajectory towards $10 billion in annual recurring revenue, the company was adapting its operational methods.

Kurtz further stated that AI investments accelerated both execution and efficiency, noting that AI had always been a fundamental aspect of CrowdStrike’s operations. “AI flattens our hiring curve and helps us innovate from idea to product faster. It streamlines go-to-market, improves customer outcomes, and drives efficiencies across both the front and back office,” he stressed.