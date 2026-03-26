USD/MXN Recovery Stalls Below Critical Technical Ceiling

Key Moments
- Societe Generale analysts indicate USD/MXN has formed an interim low near 17.10 and is currently in a short-term rebound within a broader consolidation phase.
- The 18.00/18.20 region, aligned with the 200-DMA and the January peak, is identified as a pivotal resistance band that could cap further gains.
- Support around 17.44 is described as crucial, with a break below this level seen as a signal that the broader downtrend may resume.
Policy Outlook and Inflation Backdrop in Mexico
“For Mexico, we pencil in no change at 7.0%. Headline CPI accelerated to 4.63% yoy in first half of March, well above the 3% target of Banxico. Market consensus is for an extended pause until evidence emerges that inflation is converging back to 3%. Inflation forecasts and guidance will be updated.”
Technical View on USD/MXN
“USD/MXN established an interim low near 17.10 in February and has since embarked on a short‑term rebound. The 18.00/18.20 zone which corresponds to the January peak and the 200‑DMA, could act as an interim resistance zone.”
“So far in March, the pair has evolved within a broad consolidation range. The lower boundary of this range, near 17.44, serves an important support. A break below this may denote risk of extension in the downtrend.”
Key Technical Levels
|Level / Indicator
|Value / Zone
|Role
|Interim low
|17.10
|Short-term floor established in February
|Support boundary
|17.44
|Lower limit of current consolidation; break may signal downtrend extension
|Key resistance band
|18.00/18.20
|Zone aligned with January peak and 200-DMA, viewed as interim cap
|Policy rate assumption
|7.0%
|Societe Generale expectation of no change
|Headline CPI (first half of March)
|4.63% yoy
|Above Banxico’s 3% target