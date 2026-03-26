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Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/MXN Recovery Stalls Below Critical Technical Ceiling

USD/MXN Recovery Stalls Below Critical Technical Ceiling

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Societe Generale analysts indicate USD/MXN has formed an interim low near 17.10 and is currently in a short-term rebound within a broader consolidation phase.
  • The 18.00/18.20 region, aligned with the 200-DMA and the January peak, is identified as a pivotal resistance band that could cap further gains.
  • Support around 17.44 is described as crucial, with a break below this level seen as a signal that the broader downtrend may resume.

Policy Outlook and Inflation Backdrop in Mexico

“For Mexico, we pencil in no change at 7.0%. Headline CPI accelerated to 4.63% yoy in first half of March, well above the 3% target of Banxico. Market consensus is for an extended pause until evidence emerges that inflation is converging back to 3%. Inflation forecasts and guidance will be updated.”

Technical View on USD/MXN

“USD/MXN established an interim low near 17.10 in February and has since embarked on a short‑term rebound. The 18.00/18.20 zone which corresponds to the January peak and the 200‑DMA, could act as an interim resistance zone.”

“So far in March, the pair has evolved within a broad consolidation range. The lower boundary of this range, near 17.44, serves an important support. A break below this may denote risk of extension in the downtrend.”

Key Technical Levels

Level / IndicatorValue / ZoneRole
Interim low17.10Short-term floor established in February
Support boundary17.44Lower limit of current consolidation; break may signal downtrend extension
Key resistance band18.00/18.20Zone aligned with January peak and 200-DMA, viewed as interim cap
Policy rate assumption7.0%Societe Generale expectation of no change
Headline CPI (first half of March)4.63% yoyAbove Banxico’s 3% target
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