USD/MXN Recovery Stalls Below Critical Technical Ceiling

Key Moments

Societe Generale analysts indicate USD/MXN has formed an interim low near 17.10 and is currently in a short-term rebound within a broader consolidation phase.

The 18.00/18.20 region, aligned with the 200-DMA and the January peak, is identified as a pivotal resistance band that could cap further gains.

Support around 17.44 is described as crucial, with a break below this level seen as a signal that the broader downtrend may resume.

Policy Outlook and Inflation Backdrop in Mexico

“For Mexico, we pencil in no change at 7.0%. Headline CPI accelerated to 4.63% yoy in first half of March, well above the 3% target of Banxico. Market consensus is for an extended pause until evidence emerges that inflation is converging back to 3%. Inflation forecasts and guidance will be updated.”

Technical View on USD/MXN

“USD/MXN established an interim low near 17.10 in February and has since embarked on a short‑term rebound. The 18.00/18.20 zone which corresponds to the January peak and the 200‑DMA, could act as an interim resistance zone.”

“So far in March, the pair has evolved within a broad consolidation range. The lower boundary of this range, near 17.44, serves an important support. A break below this may denote risk of extension in the downtrend.”

Key Technical Levels