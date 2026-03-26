Safe-Haven Flows Keep AUD/USD Pinned Near Monthly Lows

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades around 0.6920, down 0.35%, holding near its monthly low in a bearish consolidation phase.

Ongoing Middle East tensions and higher US Treasury yields are supporting the US Dollar and pressuring the Australian Dollar.

Commerzbank flags stagflation risks for Australia, while Rabobank still projects AUD/USD could move toward 0.71-0.72 over the medium term.

Geopolitical Uncertainty Supports the US Dollar

AUD/USD is trading around 0.6920 on Thursday at the time of writing, a decline of 0.35% on the day, with the pair hovering close to its monthly lows amid a bearish consolidation. Attempts at a sustained rebound remain limited as the US Dollar (USD) continues to find firm support.

Risk appetite remains fragile. Although US President Donald Trump has delivered conciliatory comments, Iran has rejected the idea of negotiations and dismissed a ceasefire proposal. Persistent frictions in the Middle East, alongside further US troop deployments, are intensifying concerns about additional escalation. In this environment, the US Dollar is benefiting from safe-haven demand, adding pressure on the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Energy Market Strains and Policy Expectations

Developments in the energy sector are adding to global inflation concerns. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz is driving Oil prices higher, reinforcing expectations that major central banks, including the Federal Reserve (Fed), will keep policy in a hawkish stance. Rising US Treasury yields in this context are offering further support to the Greenback.

Domestic Headwinds for the Australian Dollar

On the Australian side, recent remarks from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent did not provide much relief for the currency. He underscored inflation risks stemming from higher energy costs and emphasized the need to maintain restrictive monetary settings, yet markets showed little reaction. This muted response underscores mounting worries over the domestic economic outlook.

Economists at Commerzbank describe Australia as confronting a stagflation-style dilemma, characterized by slowing growth alongside energy-driven inflation pressures. They point out that consumer confidence has fallen sharply and that Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings have moved into contraction, complicating the RBA’s policy decisions. According to the economists, markets are still pricing in roughly a 54% probability of a rate increase in May.

Medium-Term Outlook for AUD/USD

In contrast, Rabobank retains a more constructive medium-term stance. The bank argues that Australia’s role as a net energy exporter could bolster its terms of trade under current conditions. On that basis, it sees potential for AUD/USD to recover toward the 0.71 area over a three- to six-month period, and to reach 0.72 over twelve months.

In the shorter term, however, the combination of a firm US Dollar supported by safe-haven inflows, elevated US yields, and a lack of positive domestic catalysts suggests that downside risks for AUD/USD are likely to remain in place.

Australian Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes the intraday percentage changes of the Australian Dollar (AUD) versus major currencies. According to the data, the Australian Dollar has been strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.08% -0.03% 0.05% 0.12% 0.31% 0.27% 0.13% EUR -0.08% -0.11% -0.06% 0.03% 0.23% 0.19% 0.05% GBP 0.03% 0.11% 0.09% 0.16% 0.34% 0.30% 0.16% JPY -0.05% 0.06% -0.09% 0.07% 0.26% 0.21% 0.08% CAD -0.12% -0.03% -0.16% -0.07% 0.20% 0.15% 0.01% AUD -0.31% -0.23% -0.34% -0.26% -0.20% -0.04% -0.15% NZD -0.27% -0.19% -0.30% -0.21% -0.15% 0.04% -0.14% CHF -0.13% -0.05% -0.16% -0.08% -0.01% 0.15% 0.14%

The heat map reflects percentage changes between major currencies. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column, and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Australian Dollar as the base currency and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for AUD (base)/USD (quote).