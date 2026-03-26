GBP/JPY Steadies Near Peak on Diverging Policy Outlooks

Key Moments

GBP/JPY holds above 213.00 in Asian trading and trades close to a one-month high retested earlier this week.

Concerns about war-driven energy costs and stagflation risks weigh on the Japanese Yen despite rising intervention warnings.

Recent UK CPI data and the Bank of England’s hawkish stance support a continuation of the more than one-month-old uptrend in GBP/JPY.

Cross Remains Firm Above 213.00

The GBP/JPY pair is trading steadily above the 213.00 level during the Asian session on Thursday, hovering near the one-month high that was revisited earlier this week. The broader fundamental setup continues to lean in favor of buyers, indicating that the near-term bias for the cross remains tilted to the upside.

JPY Pressured by Growth and Inflation Concerns

Market participants remain focused on the impact of war-related spikes in energy prices on Japan’s economic outlook. Higher energy costs are seen as a potential drag on growth while simultaneously adding to inflationary pressures. This scenario raises the risk of a “stagflationary” backdrop, which could complicate the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) efforts to normalize policy.

This combination has been an important driver of the Japanese Yen’s recent weakness and continues to provide underlying support to GBP/JPY.

BoJ Signals but Intervention Fears Curb Yen Bears

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated on Tuesday that he expects underlying inflation to pick up moderately and reiterated that he will steer monetary policy appropriately to secure the inflation target on a stable basis, alongside wage growth. Despite these comments, the Yen has not managed to mount a significant recovery, as investors remain focused on economic risks related to the Middle East conflict.

At the same time, selling pressure on the JPY appears constrained by heightened concerns over potential official intervention. Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top foreign exchange official, Atsushi Mimura, said earlier this week that the authorities might consider taking measures on all fronts in response to foreign exchange volatility.

GBP Supported by BoE’s Hawkish Tone

On the British side, the absence of strong fresh buying interest in the Pound is partly linked to a firm US Dollar. This has limited the immediate upside in GBP/JPY. However, the latest UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) release on Wednesday reinforced expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will maintain a hawkish stance.

The BoE indicated last week that an interest rate increase could come as early as April amid ongoing inflation concerns. Combined with persistent bearish sentiment toward the Yen, this backdrop supports a constructive short-term view on GBP/JPY and favors an extension of the uptrend that has been in place for more than a month.

Japanese Yen Performance Against Major Currencies This Month

The following table presents the percentage change of the Japanese Yen versus major currencies this month. According to the data, the Yen showed its strongest performance against the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 2.00% 0.94% 2.09% 1.02% 2.29% 3.09% 2.29% EUR -2.00% -1.04% 0.07% -0.94% 0.28% 1.05% 0.29% GBP -0.94% 1.04% 1.15% 0.09% 1.34% 2.12% 1.33% JPY -2.09% -0.07% -1.15% -1.05% 0.19% 0.97% 0.19% CAD -1.02% 0.94% -0.09% 1.05% 1.25% 2.04% 1.25% AUD -2.29% -0.28% -1.34% -0.19% -1.25% 0.79% 0.00% NZD -3.09% -1.05% -2.12% -0.97% -2.04% -0.79% -0.78% CHF -2.29% -0.29% -1.33% -0.19% -1.25% -0.01% 0.78%

Reading the FX Heat Map

The heat map values reflect percentage changes between major currencies. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column, while the quote currency is selected from the top row. For instance, choosing the Japanese Yen from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage move for JPY (base)/USD (quote).