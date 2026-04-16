Oracle Shares Rise as AWS Cloud Deal Gains Traction

Key Moments

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) rose 3.8% on Thursday, supported by strong tech sector momentum and news of a deeper AWS partnership.

The companies plan a new multicloud network linking Oracle Interconnect with AWS Interconnect.

The first rollout will start later this year in AWS US East (N. Virginia).

Oracle Stock Gains on Multicloud News

Oracle shares climbed 3.8% on Thursday morning. The broader tech sector also moved higher.

At the same time, investors reacted to news of a deeper partnership with Amazon Web Services. This update helped boost sentiment around Oracle’s cloud strategy.

Oracle and AWS Expand Multicloud Integration

Oracle and AWS plan to connect their cloud networks more closely. They will link Oracle Interconnect with AWS Interconnect.

As a result, customers will get fast and private connections between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AWS.

In addition, this setup will make it easier to run applications and move data across both platforms.

Nathan Thomas from OCI said the goal is to improve flexibility and performance. He added that Oracle wants to simplify how customers use multiple clouds.

Flexible Deployment and Simpler Setup

The new system will support different multicloud setups. Companies can use full or split-stack models.

This approach reduces complexity. For example, firms will not need multiple networking vendors or on-site hardware.

Meanwhile, the project builds on Oracle’s existing AI Database@AWS offering. Therefore, it expands the partnership beyond databases into networking.

Launch Timeline and Global Reach

Oracle already runs interconnect services across 26 cloud regions. This gives it a strong base for expansion.

The new OCI-AWS connection will launch later this year. The first rollout will take place in AWS US East (N. Virginia).

Aspect Details Oracle stock move Up 3.8% on Thursday Partners Oracle and AWS Integration Oracle Interconnect + AWS Interconnect Launch region AWS US East (N. Virginia) Existing reach 26 partner cloud regions

Strategic Benefits for Customers

The partnership aims to improve how companies use cloud services. It supports app development, data sharing, and AI workloads.

At the same time, it simplifies operations. Companies can avoid complex setups and reduce costs.

As a result, Oracle strengthens its position in the multicloud space. Meanwhile, AWS expands its enterprise reach.