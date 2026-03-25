NZD/USD Near 0.5800 as Dollar Strength Caps Gains

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades around 0.5800 after two consecutive daily declines, holding just above a two-month low

Persistent geopolitical risks and firm expectations for a hawkish Federal Reserve continue to support the US Dollar

Technical indicators and the 200-day SMA cap suggest the pair remains biased lower while below 0.5860-0.5870

Risk Backdrop and Fed Expectations Support the Dollar

The NZD/USD pair continues to edge lower for a second straight session, sliding toward the 0.5800 level during early European trading on Wednesday. Despite the latest pullback, spot levels are still holding just above the two-month trough reached on Monday, keeping the pair contained within a range that has prevailed for roughly the past two weeks.

Broader risk sentiment shows signs of improvement on optimism about a possible easing of tensions in the Middle East. However, the underlying conflict has not yet shown clear signs of abating, keeping geopolitical uncertainty elevated. This ongoing tension, combined with a pronounced repricing of expectations around US Federal Reserve interest rate policy, continues to bolster demand for the safe-haven US Dollar (USD). The stronger greenback is a key driver pressing on NZD/USD.

Bearish Technical Structure Remains Intact

From a chart perspective, the current consolidation phase appears to be occurring after a retreat from the 0.6100 region, which marked the year-to-date high in January. The inability of the pair to sustain moves above this zone and the subsequent decline frame the recent range as a potential pause within a broader downside move.

Repeated failures to clear the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) have reinforced this negative bias. Each rejection at that technical barrier, followed by renewed selling, reinforces the view that the prevailing directional risk for NZD/USD continues to point lower.

Momentum Signals Point to Further Weakness

Momentum indicators also lean in favor of sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is holding in negative territory, with the MACD line still below its signal line. This configuration reflects ongoing downside momentum even though the intensity of selling has eased somewhat recently.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 42. This level keeps the momentum profile skewed to the downside while staying comfortably above oversold territory, suggesting there is room for additional losses if selling interest builds.

Key Levels: Resistance and Support

On the upside, initial resistance is located in the 0.5860-0.5870 band, where recent swing highs converge with the 200-day SMA. A daily close above this cluster would lessen immediate downside pressure and could pave the way for a move toward the 0.5950 region.

On the downside, nearby support is found around the latest low at 0.5795. Below that, additional support is seen in the 0.5765 zone. A clear break beneath 0.5765 would expose the 0.5700 region as the next downside objective for the pair.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD daily chart

US Dollar Intraday Performance vs Major Currencies

The table below shows the percentage change of the US Dollar (USD) against major peers today. According to the data, the US Dollar has been strongest versus the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — 0.08% 0.18% 0.24% 0.14% 0.43% 0.35% 0.25% EUR -0.08% — 0.09% 0.17% 0.05% 0.36% 0.27% 0.17% GBP -0.18% -0.09% — 0.06% -0.04% 0.26% 0.19% 0.08% JPY -0.24% -0.17% -0.06% — -0.09% 0.20% 0.11% 0.00% CAD -0.14% -0.05% 0.04% 0.09% — 0.30% 0.22% 0.11% AUD -0.43% -0.36% -0.26% -0.20% -0.30% — -0.08% -0.19% NZD -0.35% -0.27% -0.19% -0.11% -0.22% 0.08% — -0.11% CHF -0.25% -0.17% -0.08% -0.01% -0.11% 0.19% 0.11% —

The heat map illustrates percentage changes of major currencies relative to one another. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column, while the quote currency is chosen from the top row. For example, selecting the US Dollar from the left column and moving horizontally to the Japanese Yen cell displays the percentage move for USD (base)/JPY (quote).