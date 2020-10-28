Home  »  Stock News   »   TikTok to continue international expansion as it plans to hire 3,000 engineers: report

TikTok to continue international expansion as it plans to hire 3,000 engineers: report

October 28, 2020 10:32 am

According to a Tuesday report by Reuters, ByteDance-owned TikTok intends to hire nearly 3,000 engineers in Singapore, Canada and Europe during the upcoming three years.

“To support our rapid global growth, we plan to continue expanding TikTok’s global engineering team, including adding approximately 3,000 engineers in Canada, Europe, Singapore, as well as the U.S., over the next three years,” a spokesperson for the company was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Currently, TikTok employs over 1,000 engineers outside of China, with almost half of them located in Mountain View, California.

The announcement suggests that TikTok intends to stick with its plans to expand regardless of uncertainty over its ownership. US President Donald Trump has ordered ByteDance to divest the short-video app, as concerns emerged over the safety of all collected personal data.

Reuters also reported that a judge was expected to consider next week if the US government would be enabled to prohibit TikTok downloads from US app stores. In such a case, TikTok’s use would be effectively banned in the United States, China’s ByteDance had said.

Miroslav Marinoff Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News