AWS Builds AI Agent to Reshape Sales, Support Roles

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Amazon Web Services is creating an AI system to automate tasks in sales, business development, and other areas affected by recent job cuts.

The AI agent will handle technical customer questions that were previously managed by thousands of AWS specialists.

An AWS spokesperson said the tool consolidates expertise from across AWS. It allows specialists to focus on more complex, high-value tasks.

AI Deployment for Sales and Business Teams

Amazon Web Services is building artificial intelligence to take over tasks in sales, business development, and other departments. This follows recent workforce reductions, which eliminated hundreds of roles, according to The Information.

The AI agent aims to support sales staff. It will help them respond faster to customer technical questions, the report said, citing sources familiar with the project.

Replacing Former Specialist Responsibilities

The AI agent will perform work that thousands of AWS technical specialists used to handle. These employees had expertise in cybersecurity, server networking, and other technical fields.

A former AWS employee said many of these specialist roles were removed in the latest round of job cuts.

AWS Confirms AI Agent and Its Purpose

An AWS spokesperson confirmed the company is building the AI agent. They said the system “aggregates specialist knowledge from across AWS.” Additionally, it is designed to let specialists “focus on the most complex, high-value customer challenges.”

Impact on AWS Organization