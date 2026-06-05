Yen Rises as Intervention Risks Weigh on USD/JPY

Key Moments

USD/JPY traded around 159.90 during Asian hours on Friday, extending its decline for a second straight session.

Japan’s foreign reserves dropped by USD 77.11 billion in May to USD 1.31 trillion, the lowest level since July last year.

Japan’s Labor Cash Earnings rose 3.5% year-on-year in April, marking the 52nd consecutive month of nominal wage growth.

Yen Strengthens as USD/JPY Retreats

USD/JPY continued to move lower for a second consecutive day, trading near 159.90 during Asian trading on Friday. The pullback in the pair coincided with renewed strength in the Japanese Yen (JPY), amid elevated concerns that authorities could step in to support the currency.

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated a strong warning to market participants as the Yen traded close to the key 160.00 per Dollar level. Katayama stressed that policymakers remain fully ready to take “appropriate action” in the foreign exchange market if conditions require it.

Foreign Reserves Slide Fuels Intervention Speculation

Signs of potential official activity in currency markets have intensified as market observers focus on a notable decline in Japan’s financial buffers.

Japan’s foreign reserves fell by USD 77.11 billion in May, ending the month at USD 1.31 trillion compared with USD 1.38 trillion previously, reaching their lowest level since July last year. Within the reserves, foreign currency holdings decreased to USD 1.09 trillion, including USD 931.68 billion in securities and USD 162.24 billion in deposits.

Category Value Total foreign reserves (end-May) USD 1.31 trillion Change in foreign reserves (May) -USD 77.11 billion Previous month foreign reserves USD 1.38 trillion Foreign currency holdings USD 1.09 trillion – Securities USD 931.68 billion – Deposits USD 162.24 billion

Alongside Katayama’s comments, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi acknowledged that Yen weakness comes with both benefits and drawbacks. Takaichi indicated that the government’s economic strategy is aimed at strengthening domestic economic capacity rather than steering the exchange rate.

Mixed Japanese Data: Softer Spending, Stronger Wages

Recent Japanese macroeconomic data presented a mixed picture, with household demand still weak but wage momentum firming.

Overall Household Spending in Japan declined 0.5% year-on-year in April 2026. Although this was the fifth consecutive monthly contraction, the fall was less severe than the 2.9% drop recorded in the previous month and was better than expectations for a 1.5% decline.

In contrast, Labor Cash Earnings rose 3.5% year-on-year in April, accelerating from a revised 3.1% increase in the prior month and exceeding market forecasts of 3.2%. This marked the 52nd straight month of gains in nominal wages, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could consider an interest rate increase at its upcoming June 15–16 meeting.

Indicator (Japan) Period Latest Reading Previous Market Expectation Overall Household Spending (YoY) April 2026 -0.5% -2.9% -1.5% Labor Cash Earnings (YoY) April 3.5% 3.1% (upwardly revised) 3.2%

Understanding the Drivers of the Japanese Yen

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is among the most actively traded global currencies. Its valuation is shaped broadly by Japan’s economic performance, but more specifically by Bank of Japan policy decisions, yield differentials between Japanese and U.S. bonds, and overall risk sentiment in financial markets, among other influences.

Bank of Japan Policy and Currency Dynamics

One of the Bank of Japan’s responsibilities is currency control, making its actions highly significant for the Yen. The central bank has at times intervened directly in foreign exchange markets, typically with the aim of pushing the Yen lower, although such moves are infrequent due to political sensitivities with key trading partners.

The text notes: “The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.”

Impact of Yield Differentials and Risk Sentiment

The divergence between Japanese and U.S. interest rates has been a central factor in the Yen’s performance. According to the article, “Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.”

Risk appetite also plays a critical role, as the Yen is often classified as a safe-haven asset. The article explains: “The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.”