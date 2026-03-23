Market Shifts Pressure BoE Rate-Cut Expectations

Key Moments

Investors have priced in nearly 85 bps of Bank of England rate hikes for 2026 following recent policy communications.

OCBC notes that its previously anticipated BoE rate cut in 3Q26 has become less certain, with a prolonged policy hold now viewed as more likely.

OCBC still projects GBP/USD to trade broadly sideways around 1.33–1.35 over the coming year despite the market’s hawkish shift.

BoE Signals Keep Policy on Hold, but Market Sees Hawkish Turn

OCBC reports that the Bank of England’s latest policy message has prompted a substantial revaluation of the future interest-rate path. Based on current market pricing, almost 85 bps of additional tightening are now embedded for 2026, a shift that OCBC characterizes as an aggressive reaction.

The firm notes that this shift in expectations directly affects its own policy outlook. Its earlier projection for a rate cut by the BoE in 3Q26 is now viewed as less assured, with a lengthier period at current policy settings appearing increasingly plausible.

GBP/USD Outlook Remains Broadly Stable

Despite the pronounced repricing of BoE expectations, OCBC’s forecasts indicate that GBP/USD is likely to remain relatively steady. The bank continues to see the currency pair trading in a range of approximately 1.33–1.35 over the next year.

Aspect OCBC View Market pricing for BoE in 2026 Almost 85 bps of hikes priced Previously expected BoE move Rate cut in 3Q26 (now less certain) Policy bias Extended hold now seen as more plausible GBP/USD projection Broadly around 1.33–1.35 over the next year

Hawkish Risks Versus Growth Headwinds

OCBC acknowledges that risks tilt in a hawkish direction for both its BoE and ECB views, but argues that the degree of tightening implied by current market pricing appears out of line with the likely impact on economic activity if energy costs stay high.

OCBC highlights the dual impact of higher oil prices, describing them as both an inflationary shock and a drag on growth, contributing to what it calls a “classic stagflation mix.”

Incoming Data and Risk Sentiment

OCBC points to upcoming survey data as an important gauge of the evolving macro picture, emphasizing that:

“The BoE’s message was straightforward: policy is on hold, but rate hikes are possible if needed.”

“Markets reacted aggressively, pricing almost 85bp of hikes for 2026.”

“This makes our expected BoE cut in 3Q26 less certain, with an extended hold now more plausible.”

“While hawkish risks to our BoE and ECB forecasts exist, the scale of market repricing looks excessive relative to the growth slowdown that would follow if energy prices remain elevated.”

“Higher oil is not just an inflation shock—it is also a growth drag, a classic stagflation mix. This week’s March PMIs and other sentiment surveys will offer the first read on the damage. The numbers will likely soften, which may not bode well for risk assets.”