EUR/JPY Rises as Tensions Ease, Yen Retreats from Highs

Key Moments

EUR/JPY traded near 183.65 and was still down 0.30% on Monday despite rebounding from its intraday lows.

Comments from US President Donald Trump about a five-day pause in potential military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure eased safe-haven flows into JPY.

Traders are watching an upcoming speech by ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane and Japan’s CPI release, which may steer expectations for EUR/JPY.

Geopolitics Drive Intraday Turnaround in EUR/JPY

EUR/JPY recovered from earlier session lows but continued to show a daily decline of 0.30% on Monday, trading around 183.65 at the time of writing. The cross stabilized as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gave back part of its safe-haven gains amid signs of reduced geopolitical tension.

The pair had initially come under pressure when escalating strains in the Middle East lifted demand for perceived safe-haven assets, including the JPY. Risk sentiment shifted after remarks from US President Donald Trump, cited by Reuters, indicated a possible de-escalation in the confrontation with Iran. Trump said that the United States (US) and Iran have held “very good and productive conversations” in the past two days aimed at finding a potential solution.

He further stated that he instructed the Department of War to delay any military action targeting Iranian energy facilities for five days, subject to the progress of the ongoing talks. This development partially unwound defensive positioning, weighed on the JPY, and enabled EUR/JPY to climb off its intraday trough.

Even so, market participants remain wary as the situation is described as fluid. Any setback in negotiations could rapidly revive demand for the Japanese Yen and other defensive assets.

Japanese Policy Signals: Vigilance and Hawkish Undertones

On the domestic front in Japan, authorities continue to emphasize close monitoring of currency dynamics. Japan’s top foreign exchange official, Atsushi Mimura, reiterated that authorities are prepared to intervene if they observe excessive volatility in foreign exchange markets.

At the same time, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is maintaining a relatively hawkish tone. Governor Kazuo Ueda has indicated that additional interest rate increases remain a possibility if economic conditions evolve in line with the central bank’s expectations, keeping investors attentive to incoming Japanese data.

Eurozone Dynamics and ECB Outlook

For the Euro (EUR), a mix of opposing forces is in play. Higher energy costs in the Eurozone are contributing to firmer inflation expectations, which support the European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish leaning. The ECB has recently underscored that geopolitical tensions have rendered the outlook “significantly more uncertain”, highlighting upside risks to inflation and downside risks to growth.

Market participants are now focused on a scheduled appearance by ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane later on Monday. His comments could influence views on the ECB’s policy trajectory and, by extension, EUR crosses such as EUR/JPY.

Key Data Ahead: ECB Speech and Japan CPI

Looking forward, investors are set to monitor Lane’s speech for clues on the ECB’s inflation and growth assessment. In addition, Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) release on Tuesday is seen as an important input for BoJ policy expectations. Together, these events have the potential to shape the near-term direction of EUR/JPY as traders reassess both sides of the currency pair.

Japanese Yen Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table summarizes the percentage change of the Japanese Yen (JPY) against major currencies today. According to the data, the JPY showed its strongest performance versus the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — 0.15% -0.01% -0.25% 0.03% 0.44% 0.33% 0.23% EUR -0.15% — -0.16% -0.39% -0.12% 0.39% 0.18% 0.09% GBP 0.00% 0.16% — -0.23% 0.04% 0.56% 0.33% 0.24% JPY 0.25% 0.39% 0.23% — 0.31% 0.71% 0.51% 0.51% CAD -0.03% 0.12% -0.04% -0.31% — 0.37% 0.16% 0.17% AUD -0.44% -0.39% -0.56% -0.71% -0.37% — -0.23% -0.19% NZD -0.33% -0.18% -0.33% -0.51% -0.16% 0.23% — -0.05% CHF -0.23% -0.09% -0.24% -0.51% -0.17% 0.19% 0.05% —

The heat map is read using the base currency listed in the left-hand column and the quote currency in the top row. For example, choosing the Japanese Yen as the base from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage move for JPY (base)/USD (quote).