Alcoa Slides as Iran Conflict Jolts Aluminum Prices

Key Moments

Alcoa’s stock fell 11 per cent in early Thursday trading amid escalating concerns over the conflict in Iran and its economic fallout.

Three-month LME aluminum futures briefly dropped 8 per cent to USD 3,115 per tonne before rebounding to USD 3,214 per tonne.

From March 13 to March 20, Alcoa’s share price declined from USD 67.31 to USD 58.66, a week-on-week fall of 13 per cent.

Global Conflict Sparks Sharp Move in Aluminum Markets

Alcoa, a major player in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum production, saw its shares tumble 11 per cent in early trading on Thursday. The move came as worries intensified over the global economic consequences of the ongoing conflict in Iran, triggering broad-based declines across industrial metals.

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), aluminum futures experienced their steepest fall since 2018. The selloff highlighted investor unease about how the Middle East conflict could affect supply dynamics and pricing in the aluminum market.

LME Aluminum Futures See Volatile Session

The LME benchmark contract for three-month aluminum recorded an 8 per cent intraday decline, dropping to USD 3,115 per tonne before recovering to USD 3,214 per tonne. The move effectively unwound a portion of the price gains that had accumulated since the onset of the conflict in the Middle East, gains that had been tied to heightened concerns over supply security in the region.

Demand, Chinese Stockpiles, and Export Incentives

In a research note, ANZ analysts observed that, despite the price correction, aluminum buyers in Asia, Europe, and the US continued to aggressively secure material. At the same time, the analysts noted that expanding aluminum inventories in China were helping to moderate upward pressure on prices.

The same note pointed out that elevated prices outside China were incentivizing Chinese producers to increase exports, which in turn was helping to ease current global supply strains.

Middle East Production Profile and Import Dependence

ANZ analysts also highlighted the Middle East’s position in the global aluminum supply chain. They stated that the region accounts for roughly 8 per cent to 9 per cent of global aluminum output, while representing only 3 per cent of global alumina production and 1 per cent of bauxite production. This imbalance has made smelters in the region increasingly reliant on seaborne imports of raw materials.

Alcoa Stock Performance Snapshot

Alcoa’s recent share price movements illustrate the impact of market volatility and geopolitical risk on investor sentiment. The table below summarizes key price points and percentage changes cited in the article.

Metric Date(s) Price (USD) Change Week-on-week March 13 – March 20 67.31 to 58.66 13 per cent decline Month-on-month February 20 – March 20 60.49 to 58.66 3 per cent decline Year-to-date January 2 56.54 4 per cent increase as of March 20 Year-on-year March 20, 2025 34.84 68 per cent increase as of March 20

On a week-on-week basis, from March 13 to March 20, Alcoa’s stock price declined from USD 67.31 to USD 58.66, a 13 per cent drop. Over the month-on-month period, the price moved from USD 60.49 on February 20 to USD 58.66 on March 20, representing a 3 per cent decline.

Year-to-date, the stock was at USD 56.54 on January 2, marking a 4 per cent advance by March 20. On a year-on-year comparison, the share price stood at USD 34.84 on March 20, 2025, indicating a 68 per cent rise by March 20.

Broader Sector Under Pressure

The turbulence was not limited to Alcoa. Other significant aluminum producers and related companies also registered notable declines in their share prices.

Company Business Focus Stock Move Century Aluminum Global metals and mining company 8.2 per cent decline Constellium Development, manufacturing, and recycling of aluminum products and solutions 4.6 per cent decline Kaiser Aluminum Highly engineered, semi-fabricated aluminum products 3.9 per cent decline Norsk Hydro Aluminum and renewable energy company 3.5 per cent decline

Century Aluminum, described as a global metals and mining company, saw its shares fall 8.2 per cent. Constellium, which focuses on developing, manufacturing, and recycling aluminum products and solutions, recorded a 4.6 per cent decline.

Kaiser Aluminum, a provider of highly engineered, semi-fabricated aluminum products, registered a 3.9 per cent drop in its stock price. Norsk Hydro, characterized as a leading aluminum and renewable energy company, experienced a 3.5 per cent decline.