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Home » Stock Market News » Morgan Stanley: Robotaxis Key to Tesla’s 2026 Growth

Morgan Stanley: Robotaxis Key to Tesla’s 2026 Growth

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Morgan Stanley cited Tesla’s unsupervised robotaxi rollout as the dominant catalyst for the stock in 2026.
  • The bank reported increased confidence in robotaxi and Cybercab production after its TMT conference meetings and Giga Texas tour, with production still targeted to begin in April.
  • Morgan Stanley flagged around $8 billion in near-term cash burn and said advances in personal FSD are critical to support auto sales, margins, and long-term physical AI objectives.

Morgan Stanley Identifies Core Driver for Tesla Shares

Investing.com – Tesla’s progress toward deploying an unsupervised robotaxi fleet is viewed as the primary factor that will shape the company’s share performance in 2026, Morgan Stanley said in a research note on Wednesday.

The bank’s analyst, Andrew Percoco, wrote that “TSLA’s ability to scale the unsupervised robotaxi fleet is the most important catalyst for the stock this year.”

Robotaxi and Cybercab Outlook Strengthened by Recent Meetings

Morgan Stanley said that discussions at the TMT conference, together with a tour of Tesla’s Giga Texas facility, left its analysts “incrementally more positive on the outlook for robotaxi and Cybercab production,” and reaffirmed that the start of production remains “on track for April.”

Percoco wrote that “Superior robotaxi unit economics are supported by vertical integration and innovative Cybercab production – Tesla is changing the way cars are made.”

Flywheel Effect From Robotaxi Miles to Personal FSD

The note emphasized a feedback loop between robotaxi operations and Tesla’s Full Self-Driving offering. Morgan Stanley highlighted that each additional robotaxi mile “accelerates learning for personal FSD,” which the firm characterized as a powerful driver for the wider business.

According to the bank, accumulating unsupervised miles strengthens the autonomy system, which in turn “supports higher FSD attach rates and re-accelerates auto demand,” ultimately contributing to stronger cash flow generation.

Key ThemeMorgan Stanley View
Unsupervised robotaxi fleetMost important catalyst for Tesla’s stock in 2026; scaling seen as central to equity story
Cybercab productionOutlook improved after TMT meetings and Giga Texas tour; production start “on track for April”
FSD and autonomyMore unsupervised miles enhance the autonomy model, bolstering FSD adoption and auto demand
Cash flow dynamicsStronger FSD uptake and auto demand expected to support cash generation despite near-term cash burn
Physical AI ambitionsProgress in personal FSD viewed as a lever to fund broader physical AI initiatives

Optimus, Energy Storage, and Profitability Pressures

Beyond the robotaxi narrative, Morgan Stanley also drew attention to several additional milestones on Tesla’s roadmap. The firm expects the Optimus Gen 3 platform to be revealed in the coming months, with production anticipated in the second half of 2026.

Energy storage was described as a continuing growth contributor, though Morgan Stanley cautioned that margins in this segment could narrow this year, citing competitive pressures and the timing of tariffs.

Capital Needs and the Role of Personal FSD

Morgan Stanley noted that Tesla is stepping up capital expenditure and projected “near-term cash burn” of about $8 billion. In this context, the bank argued that advances in personal FSD are particularly important.

The firm said that progress in personal FSD is a key lever to “re-invigorate auto sales and margins” and to provide funding capacity for Tesla’s longer-term ambitions in physical AI.

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