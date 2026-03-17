Nvidia Targets $1T AI Orders as Next-Gen Chips Lead

Key Moments

Nvidia projected as much as $1tn in artificial intelligence-driven orders by 2027 during its GTC developer conference.

The company unveiled new chip platforms, including technology licensed from start-up Groq and designs aimed at space-based data centers.

Nvidia shares edged up 0.3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, even as investors weigh sustainability of its rapid growth and rising competition.

AI Demand Drives Ambitious Revenue Outlook

Nvidia forecast that surging demand for artificial intelligence could support up to $1tn in orders by 2027, tying the outlook to the launch of a new generation of chips and related technologies.

Chief executive Jensen Huang, speaking at the company’s annual GTC developer conference, said the need for computing power continued to climb, underscoring Nvidia’s central role in AI infrastructure.

Following the announcements, Nvidia shares were up 0.3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

New Products, Space-Based Data Center Strategy

The company rolled out a broad lineup of new offerings, including semiconductors that use technology from start-up Groq. Nvidia also detailed plans to design chips intended for deployment in data centers located in space.

According to Nvidia, its latest platforms are designed to enable artificial intelligence systems to run in orbit, supporting applications such as geospatial analytics and autonomous operations in space.

Financial Momentum and Valuation Trends

Nvidia has been one of the main beneficiaries of the AI boom, with revenues climbing from $27bn in 2022 to $216bn last year. That surge helped boost its market capitalization to roughly $4.5tn.

The stock has cooled in recent months after briefly exceeding a $5tn valuation last October, amid concerns that market optimism around AI could be overextended.

Metric Value Revenue in 2022 $27bn Revenue last year $216bn Approximate market value $4.5tn Peak valuation last October Above $5tn Projected AI-related orders by 2027 Up to $1tn

Competitive Pressures and Regulatory Constraints

Analysts noted that Nvidia now faces the task of persuading investors that its rapid expansion can continue, even as rivals step up efforts in AI hardware.

Technology groups such as Google and Meta Platforms are building proprietary AI chips, challenging Nvidia’s position. At the same time, U.S. export controls have curtailed Nvidia’s ability to sell its most advanced semiconductors into China.

Despite these headwinds, demand remains robust for Nvidia’s latest Blackwell and Rubin chip families.

“This is just a white-knuckle period for the technology industry,” said Dan Ives.

Push Into Inference and Groq Partnership

Nvidia is increasing its focus on so-called inference chips, which are used to generate outputs from AI models after they have been trained, underpinning services such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

“The inference inflection has arrived,” Huang said.

To support its move deeper into the inference segment, Nvidia entered into a multi-billion dollar licensing agreement with Groq, a specialist in the field. The deal also involved bringing on board top engineers from the start-up.

“Nvidia isn’t going to cede any market share to Google or Meta,” said Ives, who believes Nvidia’s market value will eclipse $6 trillion during the next year or so.