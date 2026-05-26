Silver Falls on Strong Dollar and Fed Outlook

Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading around $76.43, down nearly 2.0% and under pressure from a firmer US Dollar and hawkish Fed expectations.

Markets are pricing in nearly a 40% probability of a 25 bps Federal Reserve rate hike at the December meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

XAG/USD remains capped below the 100-day SMA at $81.42, reinforcing a consolidative bearish bias despite holding above the 50-day and 200-day SMAs.

Dollar Strength and Geopolitics Pressure Silver

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading weaker on Tuesday, with prices under sustained pressure from a stronger US Dollar (USD) and expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain a hawkish stance. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East are also shaping sentiment. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is quoted around $76.43, representing a decline of nearly 2.0% on the day.

Market tone has turned more cautious following fresh US military strikes in southern Iran on Monday, which have dampened hopes for a swift resolution to the conflict in the Middle East. While diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran are still in progress, uncertainty around those talks is supporting demand for the US Dollar.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 99.15 after having briefly dropped below the 99.00 level on Monday.

Fed Expectations and Inflation Concerns

Elevated Oil prices continue to stoke worries about inflation globally, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated for an extended period. Data from the CME FedWatch Tool show that market participants are factoring in nearly a 40% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) rate increase at the Fed’s December meeting.

Anticipation of higher interest rates tends to be a headwind for non-yielding assets such as Silver, compounding the pressure from the stronger US Dollar and contributing to the current bearish tone in XAG/USD.

Technical Picture: Consolidative Bearish Bias

From a technical standpoint, the daily chart for XAG/USD indicates a neutral near-term stance, albeit within a broader consolidative bearish framework. The pair is trading above the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), located at $75.87 and $66.37 respectively, but remains below the 100-day SMA at $81.42, which is currently limiting recovery attempts.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 48.11, close to the midpoint, signaling limited directional conviction at this stage. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is marginally negative, pointing to waning bullish momentum following the latest pullback.

Indicator / Level Value Implication Current XAG/USD price $76.43 Down nearly 2.0% on the day 50-day SMA $75.87 Immediate support 100-day SMA $81.42 Initial resistance, capping rebounds 200-day SMA $66.37 Key downside support if 50-day SMA breaks Horizontal resistance $90.00 Stronger topside barrier Horizontal support $55.00 More distant downside level RSI (daily) 48.11 Near-neutral momentum MACD (daily) Slightly negative Fading bullish momentum

On the upside, initial resistance is centered on the 100-day SMA near $81.42, while a more substantial barrier is seen around the horizontal level at $90.00. On the downside, the 50-day SMA at $75.87 offers immediate support. A decisive move below this area would open the door toward the 200-day SMA around $66.37, with additional horizontal support further down at $55.00.

Silver as an Investment Asset

Silver is a widely traded precious metal among investors. It has historically served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although it is less sought after than Gold, market participants may turn to Silver to diversify portfolios, for its intrinsic value, or as a potential hedge during periods of elevated inflation. Investment avenues include physical Silver in the form of coins and bars, as well as Exchange Traded Funds that track its price in international markets.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

Silver prices are influenced by a broad set of factors. Periods of geopolitical stress or heightened fears of a deep recession can lift Silver due to its safe-haven characteristics, though typically to a lesser degree than Gold. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to benefit when interest rates move lower. Its performance is also closely linked to movements in the US Dollar (USD), given that it is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar generally acts as a drag on Silver, whereas a weaker Dollar can be supportive for prices.

Other important drivers include investment demand, mining supply – with Silver being considerably more abundant than Gold – and recycling activity, all of which can exert meaningful influence on price dynamics.

Industrial and Cross-Market Relationships

Silver has significant industrial applications, particularly in electronics and solar energy, due to its exceptionally high electrical conductivity, which exceeds that of Copper and Gold. Shifts in industrial demand can therefore have a notable impact on pricing: stronger demand can push prices higher, while weaker demand can have the opposite effect. Economic trends in the US, China, and India also play a role, as industrial usage in the US and China, and jewelry demand in India, can drive fluctuations in Silver consumption.

Silver prices also tend to move in tandem with Gold. When Gold advances, Silver frequently follows, reflecting their shared status as safe-haven assets. The Gold/Silver ratio – which indicates how many ounces of Silver are required to equal the value of one ounce of Gold – is commonly used to gauge their relative valuation. Some investors interpret a high ratio as a sign that Silver is undervalued or Gold is overvalued, while a low ratio may be viewed as suggesting the opposite.