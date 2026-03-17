Gold Climbs Above $5,000 on Iran Tensions, Rate Watch

Key Moments

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $5,035.62/oz and gold futures gained 0.8% to $5,039.94/oz in Asian trading.

Prices stayed within the recent $5,000-$5,200/oz band despite heightened geopolitical risk from the Iran conflict.

Traders focused on a heavy week of central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve, with higher-for-longer rate risks looming over bullion.

Gold Regains Ground Above $5,000

Gold prices strengthened in Asian dealings on Tuesday, moving back above key psychological levels as traders monitored oil markets, the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, and a dense calendar of central bank meetings scheduled this week.

The metal had briefly slipped under $5,000 per ounce in the prior session, but a pullback in crude prices helped soothe some concerns about the Iran war’s potential to fuel inflation, allowing bullion to recover.

By 01:26 ET (05:26 GMT), spot gold was up 0.6% at $5,035.62 per ounce, while futures contracts on the metal advanced 0.8% to $5,039.94 per ounce.

Rangebound Trade Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Despite the latest uptick, gold continued to trade within a relatively tight corridor of $5,000 to $5,200 per ounce that has persisted for the past three weeks, reflecting mixed forces at play from the Iran conflict.

Demand for gold as a safe haven has been supported by the war, but those flows have been tempered by worries that the conflict’s inflationary impact could draw a policy response from central banks.

Performance of Other Precious Metals

Other major precious metals also advanced on Tuesday, though they similarly remained constrained within recent ranges after prior steep declines.

Metal Type Price Move Gold Spot $5,035.62/oz +0.6% Gold Futures $5,039.94/oz +0.8% Platinum Spot $2,156.27/oz +1.9% Silver Spot $81.785/oz +1%

Spot platinum gained 1.9% to $2,156.27 per ounce, while spot silver rose 1% to $81.785 per ounce. Similar to gold, both metals have largely moved sideways after tumbling from record peaks reached in late-January.

Central Bank Decisions in Focus

Market participants turned their attention to an intense stretch of monetary policy meetings, with several major central banks set to announce decisions in the coming days.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, as policymakers navigate uncertainty around how the Iran conflict might influence inflation.

The Bank of Canada is also due to meet on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Bank of Japan, Swiss National Bank, Bank of England, and European Central Bank are all set to release interest rate decisions.

Investors are primarily focused on how these institutions will frame inflation risks and future rate trajectories, especially against the backdrop of higher energy prices linked to the Iran conflict.

Rate Expectations and Implications for Gold

Markets remain wary that an oil-driven surge in global inflation could prompt a more hawkish stance from major central banks, potentially cementing higher interest rates for a longer period.

Such an outcome generally weighs on non-yielding assets like gold, as elevated rates tend to reduce the relative attractiveness of holding bullion.

A large part of gold’s early-2026 rally, which propelled prices to record highs near $5,600 per ounce, was driven by expectations that borrowing costs would fall this year. Any shift away from that narrative poses a headwind for the metal going forward.