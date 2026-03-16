Seaport Lowers Qualcomm to Sell as Smartphone Market Slows

Key Moments

Seaport downgraded Qualcomm to Sell from Neutral, citing an “incredible shrinking TAM” in smartphones.

Global phone shipments are expected to decline 10%-15% this year amid higher memory prices and weaker handset demand.

Apple’s ongoing move to replace Qualcomm components and in-house chip efforts by major vendors are increasing long-term risks to Qualcomm’s core business.

Downgrade on Weakening Core Market

Investing.com — Qualcomm, a fabless chip designer specializing in mobile and smartphone processors, is projected to face a challenging year as its primary end market comes under pressure from softer handset demand and intensifying competition.

Seaport downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral, pointing to what it described as an “incredible shrinking TAM” for Qualcomm’s core smartphone business.

Smartphone Demand Hit by Higher Memory Costs

According to Seaport, rising memory prices are likely to curb smartphone demand, which could in turn reduce shipments of devices that incorporate Qualcomm chips.

Global handset volumes are anticipated to fall by 10%-15% this year as manufacturers respond to higher component costs either by raising retail prices or by lowering device specifications, including memory. These adjustments are expected to lengthen upgrade cycles and further dampen demand.

Seaport noted that this environment could be especially damaging for Qualcomm’s customer base, eroding the company’s positioning while the total addressable market it serves continues to shrink.

Apple’s Relative Advantage and Supplier Shift

The broker highlighted that Apple could gain share within the smartphone market. While numerous Android manufacturers are cutting memory content or reducing prices, Apple has maintained memory configurations and pricing in its most recent models. Seaport indicated that this stance gives Apple an edge as memory costs climb.

At the same time, Apple is pressing ahead with efforts to remove Qualcomm components from its devices. Seaport said Qualcomm could be largely excluded from Apple’s product lineup starting next year as Apple advances its own silicon development.

Segment Pressures and Competitive Dynamics

Seaport observed that Qualcomm’s best recent results have come from high-end Android smartphones. However, this premium tier is the very segment the broker expects to experience the heaviest pressure this year.

Higher costs, together with Apple’s strengthening competitive position, could translate into discounted chip pricing and reduced royalty rates for Qualcomm, according to the brokerage.

On the lower end of the Android market, demand could increasingly tilt toward alternative chip suppliers such as MediaTek, particularly if Chinese manufacturers emphasize more affordable models. This shift could ultimately compel Qualcomm to lower its prices further to stay competitive.

Market Structure and Long-Term Risk

Qualcomm also faces structural challenges as leading smartphone brands intensify efforts to design their own processors and modems. The five largest handset makers already develop their own application processors, and several are pursuing internal modem solutions, including Samsung Electronics.

Although this transition has unfolded gradually, Seaport argued that the threat to Qualcomm’s core mobile franchise is mounting as its addressable market continues to contract.

Smartphone Market and Qualcomm Exposure – Summary