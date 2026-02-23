Warner Bros. Discovery Gains as Paramount Weighs Higher Bid

Key Moments

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) shares rose 1.5% on Monday following a report of a higher potential takeover offer.

Paramount’s revised bid is expected to be $32 per share, up from a prior $30 per share proposal, according to insiders cited by Variety.

The exclusive seven-day window for Paramount to submit an improved offer, agreed with Netflix’s consent, is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 23.

Market Reaction to Reported Offer

Details of the Potential Revised Bid

The report stated that David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance faces a Monday deadline to deliver what has been characterized as its best and final offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, as it attempts to surpass a competing bid from Netflix for the company.

Exclusivity Window and Timeline

The board of Warner Bros. Discovery has granted Paramount a seven-day period to present an improved proposal, an arrangement made with the consent of Netflix. This negotiation window is set to conclude at 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 23, after deal teams from both sides held discussions over the weekend.

Key Bid Terms and Timeline Details Previous Paramount offer $30 per share Expected revised Paramount offer $32 per share Share price move mentioned Warner Bros. Discovery up 1.5% on Monday Exclusivity window duration Seven days Exclusivity end time 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 23

Paramount’s Position

Paramount did not provide any public guidance on its next steps. The report noted that the company declined to comment on how it plans to proceed.