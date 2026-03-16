Apple Debuts Next-Gen AirPods Max With Enhanced Audio

Key Moments

Apple introduced its second-generation AirPods Max over-ear headphones at a price of $549.

The new AirPods Max 2 features Apple’s H2 chip, enhanced active noise cancellation and an updated microphone system.

Orders are set to open on March 25 in more than 30 countries, with in-store availability slated for early next month.

Apple Refreshes Its Premium Over-Ear Headphones

Investing.com — Apple on Monday unveiled the second iteration of its high-end AirPods Max over-ear headphones, setting the price at $549. The new release comes more than five years after the initial version was launched.

This latest model represents the first substantial update to the over-ear line since its 2020 introduction. Apple is positioning the device with new capabilities and stronger noise cancellation in an effort to strengthen its presence in the premium headphones category.

The market for high-end over-ear headphones is described as being largely dominated by Japan’s Sony Group, Bose and Sennheiser.

Availability and Hardware Platform

The new AirPods Max is powered by Apple’s proprietary H2 chip, which also drives the company’s latest AirPods lineup. According to Apple, customers in more than 30 countries will be able to place orders starting March 25, with retail availability scheduled to begin early next month.

Product Generation Price Key Chip Ordering Start Retail Availability AirPods Max Second-generation $549 H2 March 25 Early next month

New Features and Audio Enhancements

Apple stated that upgrades in the AirPods Max 2 include improved active noise cancellation, a more advanced microphone system and several new software-driven capabilities such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and Live Translation.

Live translation, which Apple noted was first added to the AirPods Pro 3 in September, enables users to translate in-person conversations across different languages by leveraging Apple Intelligence, the company’s artificial intelligence platform.

The AirPods Max 2 also offers support for high-resolution lossless audio when connected via USB-C. Apple said this functionality is aimed at music creators and professional users who need higher fidelity audio performance.