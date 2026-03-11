WTI Crude Holds Above Key Averages as Momentum Softens

Key Moments

WTI trades just below $82.00 in Wednesday’s Asian session. However, the contract has fallen nearly 4% after failing to extend a rebound from sub-$76.00 weekly lows.

Price action stalls around the 200-hour SMA. Meanwhile, MACD and RSI signal fading upside momentum and a mildly bearish near-term tone.

The rising 200-period SMA near $78.00 continues to support the broader uptrend. Therefore, traders view the $81.00-$79.00 zone as critical medium-term support.

Technical Picture: Bulls Struggle to Reassert Control

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil struggles to extend its rebound from levels below $76.00, which marked the weekly low. Sellers returned during Wednesday’s Asian session and pushed prices lower. As a result, the contract now trades just below the $82.00 level, down nearly 4% on the day.

Earlier this week, WTI surged to its highest level since June 2022. However, the rally stalled near the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Tuesday. Buyers failed to maintain momentum at that level, which now raises caution among bullish traders. Meanwhile, markets still monitor potential supply disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Momentum Indicators Point to Mildly Bearish Bias

Momentum indicators now show signs of cooling. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has narrowed after spending time in positive territory. At the same time, the MACD line is flattening just above the zero level. This setup suggests weakening bullish momentum rather than strong selling pressure.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 42, which sits below the neutral 50 mark. The indicator reflects a corrective phase but remains far from oversold territory. Overall, these signals suggest a modest short-term bearish bias.

Key Support and Resistance Levels

Despite the recent pullback, WTI still trades above the rising 200-period SMA near $78.00. This level continues to support the broader bullish trend structure.

From a price perspective, the first support appears near $82.00. If prices drop further, traders will likely watch the stronger $81.00 level. A break below this area could expose the next downside target around $79.00.

On the upside, resistance stands near $83.50. Bulls must clear this level to regain momentum. If they succeed, prices could move toward $85.00 and possibly retest the recent peak near $88.00. In contrast, failure to break higher could keep the current correction in place.

Additionally, the upward-sloping 200-period SMA reinforces the importance of the $81.00–$79.00 zone. If the pullback continues, this region may act as a key medium-term support area.

WTI Technical Levels Price Immediate resistance $83.50 Next upside target $85.00 Recent peak region $88.00 Initial support $82.00 Stronger support $81.00 Next downside level $79.00 Rising 200-period SMA (broader trend) Near $78.00

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Understanding WTI Crude Oil

WTI is a major type of crude oil traded in global markets. The name stands for West Texas Intermediate. It is one of three major oil benchmarks, alongside Brent and Dubai Crude.

Traders often describe WTI as “light” and “sweet” because it has relatively low density and sulfur content. These qualities make it easier and cheaper to refine into fuels. Production mainly comes from the United States, and distribution flows through the Cushing hub in Oklahoma. Because of this role, many traders call Cushing “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” As a result, media outlets frequently quote WTI prices as a benchmark for global oil markets.

Primary Drivers of WTI Price Action

Supply and demand remain the primary drivers of WTI prices. Strong global economic growth typically increases oil demand. Conversely, weaker growth often reduces consumption and pressures prices.

Geopolitical developments can also affect supply. For example, wars, sanctions, or political instability may disrupt production or transportation routes. Additionally, decisions from OPEC — a group of major oil-producing countries — can significantly influence supply levels.

Currency movements also play an important role. Oil trades primarily in US Dollars. Therefore, a weaker US Dollar can make oil cheaper for international buyers, while a stronger Dollar may limit demand.

Impact of Inventory Data

Weekly inventory data also moves oil markets. The American Petroleum Institute (API) publishes its report every Tuesday. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases its official data on Wednesday.

Changes in inventories reflect shifts in supply and demand. For instance, falling inventories may signal stronger demand and support higher prices. In contrast, rising inventories often suggest excess supply.

Although both reports usually point in the same direction, traders consider the EIA data more reliable. The agency is part of the US government and follows strict reporting standards.

Role of OPEC in the Oil Market

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) includes 12 major oil-producing nations. The group meets regularly to set production quotas for its members.

These decisions often influence global oil prices. When OPEC reduces production quotas, supply tightens and prices tend to rise. However, when the group increases production, prices may fall.

In addition, the broader OPEC+ alliance includes several non-OPEC producers. Russia is the most notable partner in this expanded group.