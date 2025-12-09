Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Bank of America Sees Modest Net Dollar Shorts as Positioning Shifts into Year-End

Bank of America Sees Modest Net Dollar Shorts as Positioning Shifts into Year-End

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: December 9, 2025

Key Moments

  • Bank of America reports that speculative positioning is slightly short the U.S. dollar as 2025 approaches its end.
  • EUR/USD demand dominated 2025 positioning flows, with the euro moving from a very short starting point to a long stance that has since been scaled back.
  • The bank signals near-term caution on AUD and JPY, while viewing potential euro strength as more of a 2026 story.

Dollar Positioning Turns Modestly Negative

Investing.com – Investors are ending 2025 with a small net short exposure to the U.S. dollar, according to a Bank of America report published on Monday. The bank observes that, although the dollar was broadly sold over the course of the year, much of the aggressive short positioning has been pared back in recent months.

Bank of America explains that most of the U.S. dollar short positions were unwound during the fourth quarter. As a result, the market is now only slightly short the greenback rather than heavily positioned against it.

Euro Leads 2025 Currency Positioning Dynamics

The report identifies EUR/USD as the dominant positioning theme of 2025. Demand for the euro was particularly strong in the first half of the year, when the currency began from what the bank describes as a very short starting point.

Over time, this led to a build-up of long euro positions against the dollar. However, Bank of America notes that those long EUR exposures have since been trimmed and now stand below their earlier 2025 peaks, even though they remain in positive territory.

Mixed Impact on Other Major Currencies

Despite widespread dollar selling during the year, Bank of America points out that the British pound and Australian dollar did not fully capitalize on the move. The report states that these currencies saw only limited benefits from the broader shift away from the dollar.

The bank highlights contrasting positioning across the G10 complex:

CurrencyPositioning vs USDAdditional Notes from Report
EURLongStill long but reduced from earlier 2025 levels
AUDLongLong exposure has decreased compared to earlier in 2025
JPYSlight longBank signals near-term caution
NZDShortRemains in short territory; was net bought over the year
CADShortRemains short; was nevertheless net bought during the year
CHFNot specifiedIdentified as net bought during the year

According to the analysis, the Japanese yen is currently held in a slight net long position. In contrast, the New Zealand dollar and Canadian dollar still sit in net short territory. Even so, Bank of America notes that the Canadian, Swiss, and New Zealand currencies were net bought over the course of 2025.

Bank of America’s Tactical Views

Drawing on these positioning patterns, Bank of America adopts a cautious short-term stance on the Australian dollar and Japanese yen. The bank indicates that existing long positions and the recent evolution of flows argue for restraint on both currencies in the near term.

On the euro, the report suggests that additional, more durable strength is unlikely to emerge immediately. Instead, Bank of America frames the prospect of more pronounced euro appreciation as a scenario that is more likely associated with 2026 developments than with the closing stages of 2025.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/CAD daily forecast During Friday’s trading session EUR/CAD traded within the range of 1.4465-1.4610 and closed at 1.4607.At 6:41 GMT today EUR/CAD was gaining 0.02% for the day to trade at 1.4610. The pair touched a daily low at 1.4622 at 5:45 […]
  • USD/ZAR rebounds from 1-month low as focus sets on US NFPUSD/ZAR rebounds from 1-month low as focus sets on US NFP The USD/ZAR currency pair rebounded from a fresh 1-month low on Friday ahead of key US employment data later in the day, which will be closely watched for clues regarding the Fed's rate outlook.Still, the currency pair was on track to […]
  • Deutsche Telekom raises full-year profit forecast, quarterly earnings beatDeutsche Telekom raises full-year profit forecast, quarterly earnings beat Deutsche Telekom on Thursday revised up its annual profit forecast for the second time, as quarterly earnings topped estimates.The company also said that it could accomplish its objective to acquire a majority stake in T-Mobile much […]
  • Crude oil trading outlook: futures extend losses after OPEC rejects production cutsCrude oil trading outlook: futures extend losses after OPEC rejects production cuts Brent and West Texas Intermediate continued their streak of losses, reaching their biggest daily decline in more than three years, after OPEC decided not to support prices by reducing production.January US crude fell by 7.67% on Friday to […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for April 18thForex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for April 18th Friday’s trade saw AUD/USD within the range of 0.7682-0.7733. The pair closed at 0.7725, going up 0.38% on a daily basis. It has been the 12th gain in the past 22 trading days and also a second consecutive one. In weekly terms, AUD/USD added […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.4225-1.4541. The pair closed at 1.4270, plummeting 1.62% on a daily basis. It has been the second consecutive drop and also the sharpest one since March 18th 2015, when the pair fell 1.74%. […]