WTI Slips on US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes, Oil Pulls Back

Key Moments

WTI trades near $103.30 in early European deals, easing after news of a potential 45-day US-Iran ceasefire.

OPEC+ confirms a modest production increase of 206,000 bpd for May while signaling readiness to adjust output quickly.

Traders await the API weekly inventory report for signals on US crude demand and supply.

Ceasefire Talks Pressure WTI Prices

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades around $103.30 in early European hours on Monday. Prices fell as traders reacted to news of possible progress on a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Bloomberg reports, citing Axios, that the US, Iran, and regional mediators are discussing a proposed 45-day ceasefire. This could lead to a permanent resolution. Optimism over a potential peace deal is weighing on WTI prices.

Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Keep Prices Supported

Despite the softer tone, ongoing supply concerns near the Strait of Hormuz limit further declines. This key shipping route handles oil flows from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. Iran’s attacks on shipping have kept it largely closed since February 28.

The disruption in this critical energy corridor acts as a price floor, offsetting some bearish pressure from ceasefire optimism.

OPEC+ Confirms Modest Output Increase

On Sunday, OPEC+ confirmed a production increase of 206,000 barrels per day (bpd) for May. Analysts had expected this. The group also stated it stands ready to boost output further if conditions in the Persian Gulf change.

OPEC+ Decision Detail Change in output Increase of 206,000 bpd Effective period May Stated approach Ready to increase supply quickly if Persian Gulf situation shifts

API Inventory Data in Focus

Traders now watch the weekly US inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute (API), due Tuesday. A larger-than-expected drop in crude inventories would signal stronger demand and could support WTI. Conversely, a bigger build would indicate weaker demand or excess supply, putting pressure on prices.

WTI Market Background and Drivers

WTI is a type of crude oil sold globally. The name stands for West Texas Intermediate. It is “light” due to low gravity and “sweet” due to low sulfur content. WTI is sourced in the US and shipped through the Cushing hub, known as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” It serves as a benchmark for global oil markets.

Supply and demand drive WTI prices. Global growth boosts demand, while weak growth reduces it. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply. OPEC’s production decisions also affect prices. Finally, the US Dollar impacts WTI since oil trades mainly in dollars: a weaker dollar can lift prices, while a stronger dollar can weigh on them.

Role of Inventory Data

API and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) release weekly inventory reports. These show supply and demand trends. Falling inventories usually push prices up. Rising inventories usually push prices down. API reports come out on Tuesday, and EIA follows on Wednesday. EIA data is often considered more reliable, as it is a government source.

OPEC and OPEC+ Influence on WTI

OPEC is a group of 12 oil-producing nations that set production quotas twice a year. Lower quotas reduce supply and can raise prices. Higher quotas increase supply and can lower prices. OPEC+ includes OPEC plus ten additional members, notably Russia. Their decisions strongly influence WTI markets.