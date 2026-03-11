EUR/GBP Poised for Bounce as Oil Tests U.K. Rate Path

Key Moments
- EUR/GBP has fallen about 1.5% since the onset of the Iranian conflict, trading with a softer tone.
- ING’s short-term valuation metrics now suggest the recent downside move in EUR/GBP appears stretched.
- A drop in oil prices below $90 may spur a more dovish reassessment of U.K. rates and support a move higher in EUR/GBP toward 0.870.
Market Context and Recent Price Action
EUR/GBP continues to trade under pressure, with the cross having declined around 1.5% since the start of the Iranian conflict. The softer performance of the pair has unfolded against a backdrop of shifting rate expectations and solid equity market dynamics.
Drivers: GBP Repricing and Equity Market Resilience
According to an ING analyst on Wednesday, the latest leg lower in EUR/GBP reflects a broader hawkish repricing along the GBP curve. At the same time, the relative strength of equity markets has limited any significant repositioning away from the higher-beta GBP toward the lower-beta EUR.
ING notes that, based on its short-term valuation models, the recent decline in the currency pair is beginning to look stretched.
Oil Price Decline and Implications for U.K. Rates
The move lower in oil prices below $90 on Wednesday is seen by ING as a potential catalyst for a more dovish reassessment of U.K. interest rate expectations. Such a shift could, in turn, trigger an upward correction in EUR/GBP.
ING’s EUR/GBP Outlook
ING indicates a preference for EUR/GBP to move back toward 0.870 rather than extending its decline to 0.860.
|Factor
|Impact on EUR/GBP
|ING View
|Hawkish repricing in GBP curve
|Supports GBP, pressures EUR/GBP lower
|Contributed to recent 1.5% drop
|Equity market resilience
|Limits rotation from GBP to EUR
|Keeps EUR/GBP on the soft side
|Oil price below $90
|May drive dovish shift in U.K. rate expectations
|Seen as a trigger for EUR/GBP upside correction
|Target levels
|Potential rebound vs further downside
|Favors 0.870 over 0.860