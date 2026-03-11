Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/GBP Poised for Bounce as Oil Tests U.K. Rate Path

EUR/GBP Poised for Bounce as Oil Tests U.K. Rate Path

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • EUR/GBP has fallen about 1.5% since the onset of the Iranian conflict, trading with a softer tone.
  • ING’s short-term valuation metrics now suggest the recent downside move in EUR/GBP appears stretched.
  • A drop in oil prices below $90 may spur a more dovish reassessment of U.K. rates and support a move higher in EUR/GBP toward 0.870.

Market Context and Recent Price Action

EUR/GBP continues to trade under pressure, with the cross having declined around 1.5% since the start of the Iranian conflict. The softer performance of the pair has unfolded against a backdrop of shifting rate expectations and solid equity market dynamics.

Drivers: GBP Repricing and Equity Market Resilience

According to an ING analyst on Wednesday, the latest leg lower in EUR/GBP reflects a broader hawkish repricing along the GBP curve. At the same time, the relative strength of equity markets has limited any significant repositioning away from the higher-beta GBP toward the lower-beta EUR.

ING notes that, based on its short-term valuation models, the recent decline in the currency pair is beginning to look stretched.

Oil Price Decline and Implications for U.K. Rates

The move lower in oil prices below $90 on Wednesday is seen by ING as a potential catalyst for a more dovish reassessment of U.K. interest rate expectations. Such a shift could, in turn, trigger an upward correction in EUR/GBP.

ING’s EUR/GBP Outlook

ING indicates a preference for EUR/GBP to move back toward 0.870 rather than extending its decline to 0.860.

FactorImpact on EUR/GBPING View
Hawkish repricing in GBP curveSupports GBP, pressures EUR/GBP lowerContributed to recent 1.5% drop
Equity market resilienceLimits rotation from GBP to EURKeeps EUR/GBP on the soft side
Oil price below $90May drive dovish shift in U.K. rate expectationsSeen as a trigger for EUR/GBP upside correction
Target levelsPotential rebound vs further downsideFavors 0.870 over 0.860
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News