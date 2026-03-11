EUR/GBP Poised for Bounce as Oil Tests U.K. Rate Path

Key Moments

EUR/GBP has fallen about 1.5% since the onset of the Iranian conflict, trading with a softer tone.

ING’s short-term valuation metrics now suggest the recent downside move in EUR/GBP appears stretched.

A drop in oil prices below $90 may spur a more dovish reassessment of U.K. rates and support a move higher in EUR/GBP toward 0.870.

Market Context and Recent Price Action

EUR/GBP continues to trade under pressure, with the cross having declined around 1.5% since the start of the Iranian conflict. The softer performance of the pair has unfolded against a backdrop of shifting rate expectations and solid equity market dynamics.

Drivers: GBP Repricing and Equity Market Resilience

According to an ING analyst on Wednesday, the latest leg lower in EUR/GBP reflects a broader hawkish repricing along the GBP curve. At the same time, the relative strength of equity markets has limited any significant repositioning away from the higher-beta GBP toward the lower-beta EUR.

ING notes that, based on its short-term valuation models, the recent decline in the currency pair is beginning to look stretched.

Oil Price Decline and Implications for U.K. Rates

The move lower in oil prices below $90 on Wednesday is seen by ING as a potential catalyst for a more dovish reassessment of U.K. interest rate expectations. Such a shift could, in turn, trigger an upward correction in EUR/GBP.

ING’s EUR/GBP Outlook

ING indicates a preference for EUR/GBP to move back toward 0.870 rather than extending its decline to 0.860.