Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Dollar Strength Lifts USD/CHF on Fed Policy Repricing

Dollar Strength Lifts USD/CHF on Fed Policy Repricing

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Oppenheimer raised Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Outperform from Perform and assigned a $185 price target following the stock’s recent pullback.
  • The firm sees Oracle as a “strong EPS compounder,” even after assuming a 25% reduction to management’s revenue outlook and projecting earnings to double by FY30.
  • Despite ongoing concerns around leverage, margins, and financing needs, Oppenheimer believes valuation compression and risk mitigation now limit downside.

Rating Upgrade and Valuation Call

Oppenheimer has upgraded Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Outperform from Perform, citing a more compelling risk-reward profile after a sharp decline in the stock. The firm set a price target of $185, noting that the recent selloff has created what it views as an attractive entry point.

Analyst Brian Schwartz acknowledged that the timing of the call may be early, stating, “While our call may be early, since it will take time for Oracle to show financial success as a more capital-intensive business in future results, we see a favorable risk/reward after the stock’s multiples have been cut by more than half since September.”

Following the upgrade, Oracle shares were up more than 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Stock Performance and Market Backdrop

The stock has fallen roughly 25% in 2026 after a pronounced downturn that started in late 2025. The slide has been driven in large part by investor unease over Oracle’s substantial spending on artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, together with a broader reset across software names exposed to generative AI-related disruption.

Growth Outlook and Scenario Analysis

Schwartz characterized Oracle as a “strong EPS compounder,” emphasizing that his base-case modeling incorporates a 25% reduction to management’s revenue guidance while still anticipating that earnings will double by fiscal year 2030 (FY30).

Oppenheimer’s scenario analysis outlines the following earnings trajectories through FY30:

ScenarioEPS CAGR through FY30Projected Pro-forma EPS in FY30
Base case20%$12.66
Bull caseRoughly 30%$17.79

Even under what Schwartz describes as discounted assumptions, he believes Oracle ranks in the “upper echelon among large cap companies and software peers for EPS growth.”

Drivers Behind the Upgrade

The analyst highlighted several factors underpinning the more constructive stance. These include reduced counterparty, financing, and execution risks, supported by recent capital-raising initiatives and notable customer wins such as OpenAI and TikTok. He added that Oracle remains “relatively immune from AI disruption” and is “broadly underowned by institutional investors.”

Risks, Skepticism, and Required Execution

Schwartz also stressed that investor caution continues to be justified. Key concerns include balance sheet pressures, margin compression related to AI-driven investments, elevated counterparty risk, and the substantial financing necessary to fund Oracle’s infrastructure expansion.

He described the company as a “show me stock” that must deliver steady execution to alter market perception.

At the same time, Schwartz argued that downside risk is better contained at current levels, pointing to mitigation of certain risks and significantly compressed valuation multiples. In his view, these elements could support a future improvement in sentiment as Oracle demonstrates progress on its transformation.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Gold trading outlook: futures decline on US economy prospectsGold trading outlook: futures decline on US economy prospects Gold suffered losses as the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed consumer inflation in the US gained on last months performance, exceeding forecasts. All signs point towards a healthy economic recovery and growth, strengthening the greenback […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3062-1.3176. The pair closed at 1.3087, falling 0.65% on a daily basis, while marking the fourth consecutive trading day of losses. The daily low has been the lowest level since September […]
  • FTSE 100 index edges lower ahead of US jobs dataFTSE 100 index edges lower ahead of US jobs data Britains blue-chip index edged lower on Friday after US equity markets suffered their worst performance in half a year on Thursday ahead of US employment data that may signal an early end to Feds equity-friendly monetary policy.The FTSE […]
  • Gold lower on stronger dollar, potential debt dealGold lower on stronger dollar, potential debt deal Gold fell for a third day on Thursday as the U.S. dollar continued to advance and a potential deal between Republicans and Democrats on raising the nations debt limit fueled hope that the economy will be put back on track and Feds stimulus […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.1946-1.2046. The daily high has also been the highest level since April 29th 2009. The pair closed at 1.1985, gaining 0.21% on a daily basis.At 8:32 GMT today USD/CAD was down 0.10% for the […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/NZD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/NZD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/NZD traded within the range of 1.5751-1.5905 and closed at 1.5852.At 6:34 GMT today EUR/NZD was adding 0.09% for the day to trade at 1.5876. The pair touched a daily high at 1.5881 at 6:18 […]