GBP/USD Tests Key Moving Average After Sterling Gains

Key Moments

GBP/USD traded around 1.3480 in early European hours on Tuesday, extending a three-session advance while retaining a mildly bearish short-term tone.

Price action remained capped below the 50-day EMA at 1.3492, with primary support identified at the nine-day EMA of 1.3433.

The British pound showed relative strength against the US dollar on the day, leading performance among major currencies.

GBP/USD Holds Above Short-Term Support but Below 50-day EMA

GBP/USD continued higher for a third consecutive session, trading near 1.3480 during early European dealings on Tuesday. Despite the advance, the pair maintained a mildly bearish short-term bias, with spot levels still positioned just below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) while remaining above the nine-day EMA. The shorter EMA has turned lower, reflecting a pattern of recent lower highs.

On the daily chart, the broader technical backdrop stayed negative, as the pair remained confined within a descending channel. Momentum indicators painted a similar picture, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) recovering from near-oversold territory but still sitting under the 50 threshold. This configuration suggested that rebounds were corrective in nature within a weakening daily structure.

Technical Levels: Support and Resistance Map

Immediate downside protection for GBP/USD was identified at the nine-day EMA, currently at 1.3433. A decisive move below that level would be expected to undermine short-term momentum and open the way toward the next support area around 1.3350, described as a reversal zone.

If selling pressure were to intensify beyond 1.3350, the pair could be driven lower toward the descending channel support in the region of 1.3050, with further weakness pointing to the 11-month low at 1.3010.

On the topside, the primary near-term obstacle sat at the 50-day EMA, located at 1.3492. A sustained break above this moving average would likely improve momentum signals and bring the upper boundary of the descending channel, around 1.3590, into focus. A move above that channel resistance would be consistent with a bullish shift and could pave the way for a test of 1.3869, identified as the highest level since September 2021 and reached on January 27.

Key GBP/USD Technical Reference Points

Level Type Description 1.3480 Spot (Tuesday, early Europe) GBP/USD trades around this level during the third straight session of gains 1.3433 Support Nine-day EMA and immediate short-term support 1.3350 Support Reversal zone below the nine-day EMA 1.3050 Support Region of the descending channel support 1.3010 Support 11-month low 1.3492 Resistance 50-day EMA and primary near-term barrier 1.3590 Resistance Upper boundary of the descending channel 1.3869 Resistance Highest level since September 2021, reached on January 27

The article noted: “The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.”

Intraday Performance of the British Pound

On the day, the British pound outperformed the US dollar among major currencies. The following table shows the percentage change of the British pound (GBP) relative to its major counterparts, as well as cross-moves among the other currencies.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — -0.19% -0.31% -0.20% -0.12% -0.52% -0.09% -0.23% EUR 0.19% — -0.09% 0.00% 0.07% -0.32% 0.10% -0.02% GBP 0.31% 0.09% — 0.04% 0.15% -0.23% 0.19% 0.08% JPY 0.20% 0.00% -0.04% — 0.09% -0.31% 0.12% 0.01% CAD 0.12% -0.07% -0.15% -0.09% — -0.40% 0.03% -0.07% AUD 0.52% 0.32% 0.23% 0.31% 0.40% — 0.41% 0.31% NZD 0.09% -0.10% -0.19% -0.12% -0.03% -0.41% — -0.10% CHF 0.23% 0.02% -0.08% -0.01% 0.07% -0.31% 0.10% —

The accompanying explanation stated that the heat map displays percentage changes between major currencies, with the base currency taken from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the British pound as the base currency and the US dollar as the quote currency yields the percentage move for GBP/USD in the relevant cell.