Gold Falls as Dollar Strengthens and Oil Surges: BNY

Key Moments

Gold ended a five-week advance with a 3% weekly decline amid a stronger Dollar and surging energy prices.

Oil climbed more than 20% and natural gas rose over 50%, feeding global stagflation concerns, while the USD gained 1.7%.

BNY notes investors still regard Gold as a fiat alternative, but see weaker momentum as Oil-Gold correlation pressures build.

Reversal in Gold’s Recent Winning Streak

BNY’s Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage reports that Gold has broken a five-week run of gains, retreating 3% as the Dollar strengthened and Oil prices moved sharply higher. The analysis underlines that market participants continue to regard Gold as a hedge against fiat currencies, but the recent price action reflects waning momentum. According to the report, a reversion of the historical Oil-Gold relationship could entail either further appreciation in Oil or additional downside in Gold.

Safe-Haven Demand and Rate Expectations Under Review

“For the last week, investors shunned bonds amid fears an energy shock could reduce interest rate cuts in the U.S. and U.K. and raise rate-hike risks in the EU. Gold lost 3% on the week, the first drop in five weeks, as the USD bounced 1.7%, the most in four years. Oil rose by more than 20% and natural gas by more than 50%, prompting wider stagflation concerns across the world.”

The report highlights that the combination of higher energy prices and a firmer Dollar coincided with a reassessment of safe-haven positioning in Gold. Bond markets also saw reduced demand as investors reacted to the perceived risk that an energy shock could alter the expected path of monetary policy in major economies.

Risk Sentiment and Flows into Gold

“Our risk sentiment index reflects this as well, with iFlow Mood peaking two weeks before the conflict (99th percentile) and now back to neutral territory (64th percentile). Investors are still watching gold as an alternative to fiat currencies, but there is notably less momentum and demand.”

The analysis indicates that risk appetite, as measured by BNY’s internal gauge, has eased from extreme levels to a more neutral setting. Against this backdrop, Gold continues to be monitored as a store of value, though the report emphasizes that recent data point to softer interest and weaker follow-through from investors.

Oil-Gold Correlation and Market Implications

“The pressure for markets will be to return the oil-to-gold correlation back to trend, suggesting sharply higher oil prices or lower gold prices. Most investors are motivated to treat the current conflict as noise and focus on the underlying economic trends.”

The commentary suggests that the divergence between Oil and Gold prices is creating tension in cross-asset relationships. The path back toward the historic Oil-Gold balance, according to the report, may require additional moves in one or both markets. At the same time, the note observes that many investors are attempting to look past the conflict-related volatility and anchor decisions on broader macroeconomic developments.

Stagflation Concerns and Positioning Risks

“Oil remains the transmission channel into inflation expectations, rates and currency markets, with the dollar’s resurgence echoing the 2022 energy crisis playbook. Yet gold’s fading momentum and still-neutral risk sentiment suggest investors are not fully positioned for a prolonged stagflationary impulse.”

The report points to Oil’s central role in shaping inflation expectations and influencing rates and foreign exchange dynamics. It also draws a parallel between the current Dollar rebound and earlier episodes associated with energy shocks. However, the combination of subdued Gold momentum and neutral overall risk sentiment is interpreted as evidence that investors may not yet be positioned for a scenario in which elevated inflation coincides with weaker growth.

Market Metrics Snapshot