Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Silver Holds Key Support as Markets Seek New Range

Silver Holds Key Support as Markets Seek New Range

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Silver has bounced in early Wednesday trading, with the $70 area continuing to act as a price floor.
  • The 50-day EMA remains above the market and has served as resistance over the past couple of sessions.
  • A decisive break below $70 could open the door to further declines toward $60 or even the 50-day EMA at $56.78.

Current Technical Landscape

The silver market moved higher in early action on Wednesday, with buyers once again stepping in near the $70 level. This zone continues to function as a key support area, providing a base after recent volatility.

Overhead, the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) is positioned above spot prices and has capped rallies during the last few trading days. With that technical barrier still intact, strong upside follow-through is not anticipated in the very near term, although there appears to be ongoing interest from buyers just above $70.

Emerging Trading Range and Market Repair

The market appears to be in the process of defining a new consolidation band. At this stage, the developing range is described with support around $70 and resistance around $90. Over time, the expectation is that price action could compress into a narrower band, which is viewed as a healthier outcome given the extensive technical damage inflicted only a couple of weeks ago.

Technical LevelRole
$90Tentative upper boundary of current consolidation
$70Key support and provisional lower boundary of consolidation
$60Potential downside target if $70 support fails
$56.78Approximate level of the 50-day EMA as a deeper support reference

Risks Around a Breakdown

The recent sharp decline in silver is characterized as a breakdown that “is impossible to ignore.” That episode, which unfolded during a highly volatile session a few Fridays ago, likely led to significant losses for traders using high leverage in the silver market.

Close attention is being paid to the $70 support zone. A sustained move below this level could substantially alter the outlook, potentially triggering additional selling pressure. In such a scenario, prices could slide toward the $60 area, and possibly approach the 50-day EMA, which is currently indicated at $56.78.

Longer-Term Support Perspective

Despite the recent turmoil, there is a belief that silver will ultimately find durable support, though the precise level of that floor remains uncertain. It is unclear whether the lasting bottom will form near $70 or closer to $50, but it is noted that, in this view, the ultimate low is not expected to revisit the $12 area seen during a previous major decline in the market.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/USD traded within the range of 1.3513-1.3580 and closed at 1.3576.At 7:07 GMT today EUR/USD was losing 0.07% for the day to trade at 1.3563. The pair touched a daily low at 1.3556 at 4:55 […]
  • BMW’s third-quarter results top estimates on strong EV sales, higher pricesBMW’s third-quarter results top estimates on strong EV sales, higher prices BMW AG’s (BMWG) third-quarter results, reported on Wednesday, exceeded market estimates, driven by robust electric vehicle sales and higher prices.The auto maker reported a 42.4% year-on-year surge in its net profit to EUR 2.58 billion […]
  • Spot Silver retreats as Dollar firms ahead of Powell speechSpot Silver retreats as Dollar firms ahead of Powell speech Spot Silver edged down on Thursday, while the US Dollar rebounded from a nearly 8-month low ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole economic symposium that may provide more insight into potential […]
  • Gold extends pullback from 2-wk high on UK trade deal hopesGold extends pullback from 2-wk high on UK trade deal hopes Spot Gold extended a pullback from recent 2-week high of $3,435 per troy ounce on Thursday, after reports stated the US was expected to announce a trade deal with Britain today, while the Federal Reserve kept borrowing costs on hold.Market […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3705-1.3912. The pair closed at 1.3860, edging up 0.18% on a daily basis. It has been the 18th gain in the past 31 trading days. In addition, the daily low has been an exact test of the low […]
  • Bank of Russia leaves policy rate intact at 16%Bank of Russia leaves policy rate intact at 16% The Bank of Russia (CBR) left its key policy rate without change at 16% for a third consecutive meeting in April, in line with market expectations.The central bank warned that interest rates would need to remain elevated for longer […]