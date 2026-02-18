Silver Holds Key Support as Markets Seek New Range

Key Moments

Silver has bounced in early Wednesday trading, with the $70 area continuing to act as a price floor.

The 50-day EMA remains above the market and has served as resistance over the past couple of sessions.

A decisive break below $70 could open the door to further declines toward $60 or even the 50-day EMA at $56.78.

Current Technical Landscape

The silver market moved higher in early action on Wednesday, with buyers once again stepping in near the $70 level. This zone continues to function as a key support area, providing a base after recent volatility.

Overhead, the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) is positioned above spot prices and has capped rallies during the last few trading days. With that technical barrier still intact, strong upside follow-through is not anticipated in the very near term, although there appears to be ongoing interest from buyers just above $70.

Emerging Trading Range and Market Repair

The market appears to be in the process of defining a new consolidation band. At this stage, the developing range is described with support around $70 and resistance around $90. Over time, the expectation is that price action could compress into a narrower band, which is viewed as a healthier outcome given the extensive technical damage inflicted only a couple of weeks ago.

Technical Level Role $90 Tentative upper boundary of current consolidation $70 Key support and provisional lower boundary of consolidation $60 Potential downside target if $70 support fails $56.78 Approximate level of the 50-day EMA as a deeper support reference

Risks Around a Breakdown

The recent sharp decline in silver is characterized as a breakdown that “is impossible to ignore.” That episode, which unfolded during a highly volatile session a few Fridays ago, likely led to significant losses for traders using high leverage in the silver market.

Close attention is being paid to the $70 support zone. A sustained move below this level could substantially alter the outlook, potentially triggering additional selling pressure. In such a scenario, prices could slide toward the $60 area, and possibly approach the 50-day EMA, which is currently indicated at $56.78.

Longer-Term Support Perspective

Despite the recent turmoil, there is a belief that silver will ultimately find durable support, though the precise level of that floor remains uncertain. It is unclear whether the lasting bottom will form near $70 or closer to $50, but it is noted that, in this view, the ultimate low is not expected to revisit the $12 area seen during a previous major decline in the market.