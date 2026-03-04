Gold Holds Near $5,200 as Trade Fears Boost Safe-Haven Demand While Silver Extends Breakout

Key Moments:

Gold (XAU/USD) trades just below $5,200 after rebounding from a demand zone around $5,155 within a rising channel.

Trade-related uncertainty and new tariffs pressure the US dollar, reinforcing safe-haven flows into Gold despite a hawkish Fed.

Silver (XAG/USD) trades near $91.03 after breaking key resistance at $89.11, with bullish momentum supported by an upward trendline from $72.50.

Market Overview

Gold (XAU/USD) opened the session with a firm bullish tone but failed to generate enough follow-through to break decisively above the $5,200 level, stalling just under that threshold and fluctuating around the recent monthly peak at $5,198. The broader upward trend is being supported by intensifying geopolitical risks, which continue to steer investors toward safe-haven assets.

A weakening US dollar has further underpinned precious metals, adding an additional tailwind to Gold prices.

Geopolitical and Policy Backdrop Supports Safe-Haven Flows

Even with the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish posture and stronger-than-expected economic data earlier in the week, investors remain uneasy. Uncertainty around Trump’s trade policies is weighing heavily on sentiment and reintroducing volatility into markets.

Minutes from the Fed’s January meeting indicated that officials viewed it as premature to consider cutting interest rates. Policymakers emphasized the need for “clear signs that inflation is really on the slide” before easing policy. Several Fed members have reiterated that more evidence is required before any shift, a stance that has not aligned with market hopes for quicker relief.

Recent remarks from key Fed officials have reinforced this message, signaling no urgency to lower rates while inflation remains persistent. Despite solid data and a steady policy line from the Fed, ongoing geopolitical strains are keeping risk appetite in check and preserving the safe-haven appeal of Gold, helping prices hold near recent highs.

US Dollar Softens as Trade Fears Intensify

In the US, the dollar has come under pressure as investors focus on the implications of trade-related actions. While Fed communications have remained hawkish and economic indicators have been generally constructive, markets are increasingly concerned about the fallout from trade policies.

One flashpoint has been the decision to impose a 10% tariff on non-exempt imports, with the possibility of even steeper duties under consideration. These moves have heightened worries about retaliatory responses and potential disruptions to global supply chains. The resulting strain on the dollar has been supportive for Gold prices.

There has been some offsetting strength from improved consumer confidence, which signals underlying resilience in the US economy. However, tariff developments remain a dominant driver, keeping the dollar under pressure and sustaining the bullish bias in Gold.

Gold Technical Outlook: Watching the $5,200 Break and Channel Support

On the 2-hour chart, Gold is trading near $5,191 after rebounding from a demand zone around $5,155. This area also coincides with the lower boundary of a rising price channel, reinforcing its significance as a technical support region.

Price structure continues to show a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, consistent with an ascending trendline that extends back to the $4,900 area. Short-term support is being reinforced by the 50-period moving average, which is positioned around $5,120, while the 200-period moving average near $4,990 is helping to anchor the broader uptrend.

Gold (XAU/USD) Key Technical Levels Level Current price (2-hour chart) $5,191 Immediate resistance $5,200 / $5,198 (monthly high area) Demand zone / channel support $5,155 50-period moving average $5,120 200-period moving average $4,990 Suggested upside target $5,290 Suggested stop-loss zone Below $5,090

Trade idea: If price dips toward the $5,160 area, that zone may offer a potential buying opportunity, with an upside objective at $5,290 and a protective stop placed below $5,090.

Silver Technical Outlook: Bullish Bias Above Former $89.11 Resistance

On the 2-hour chart, Silver (XAG/USD) is trading around $91.03 after breaking through a key resistance area at $89.11. That breakout has shifted short-term momentum in favor of buyers.

Silver has been tracing a pattern of higher lows from a base near $72.50, defining an upward trendline that underpins the current bullish structure. The 50-period moving average sits above the 200-period moving average near $85.00, a configuration that typically aligns with a constructive technical bias.

Persistent buying interest is driving prices toward resistance at $92.96. The RSI is holding above 60, indicating positive momentum without signaling extreme overbought conditions.

Silver (XAG/USD) Key Technical Levels Level Current price (2-hour chart) $91.03 Recent breakout level (former resistance) $89.11 Trendline base $72.50 200-period moving average $85.00 Key resistance ahead $92.96 Suggested breakout trigger $91.20 Suggested upside target $92.90 Suggested stop-loss zone Below $88.90

Trade idea: If XAG/USD can establish a move above $91.20, that may open the way for a bullish position aiming for $92.90, with a stop placed below $88.90.