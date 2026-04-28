Dollar Climbs Against Swiss Franc Ahead of Fed Policy Call

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades around 0.7865 in early European hours on Tuesday as the pair extends its recent advance.

Market participants focus on Wednesday’s Fed decision, with the federal funds rate expected to remain at 3.50% to 3.75%.

SNB maintains a 0% policy rate and signals readiness to intervene in FX markets to counter excessive CHF strength.

USD/CHF Supported by Geopolitical Tensions

The USD/CHF currency pair is firming near 0.7865 in early European trading on Tuesday, as the US Dollar gains ground against the Swiss Franc. The move comes against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, with a stalled US-Iran ceasefire and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz underpinning demand for the greenback. Market participants are also positioning ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate announcement on Wednesday.

Plans for a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran have faltered again. US President Donald Trump canceled a planned mission to Pakistan, where a US delegation had been expected to engage in negotiations with Iranian officials.

On Monday, Iran proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz on the condition that the United States lifts its blockade on the country and ends the war, in a plan that would delay further discussion of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that it remains uncertain whether Trump will consider the offer to end the two-month-old conflict, noting that his core demands have not changed.

Fed Decision in Focus

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged on Wednesday, keeping the federal funds target range at 3.50% to 3.75%. The gathering may prove significant for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as it could be his final policy meeting before his current term ends on May 15.

Event Detail USD/CHF level (early Tuesday, Europe) Around 0.7865 Fed funds rate outlook Expected to remain at 3.50% – 3.75% Strait of Hormuz status Closure continues amid stalled US-Iran ceasefire efforts

SNB Policy and FX Intervention Stance

On the Swiss side, the Swiss National Bank has left its policy rate at 0% and intends to keep it there to reduce the Swiss Franc’s appeal to foreign investors. At its April meeting, SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel reiterated that the central bank is prepared to step into the foreign exchange market by purchasing foreign currencies in order to weaken the CHF and safeguard price stability. He emphasized that the current policy stance remains expansionary to support economic performance in an environment of “profound uncertainty.”

Background on the Swiss Franc

Key Drivers of CHF

The Swiss Franc (CHF), Switzerland’s official currency, ranks among the ten most traded currencies globally, with trading volumes far exceeding the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is shaped by overall market sentiment, the strength of the Swiss economy, and Swiss National Bank policy actions, among other elements. Between 2011 and 2015, the currency was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The sudden removal of that peg triggered an appreciation of more than 20% in the Franc, causing significant market disruption. Although the peg is no longer in place, the CHF remains closely linked to the Euro’s performance due to Switzerland’s strong economic ties with the Eurozone.

Safe-Haven Characteristics

The Swiss Franc is widely viewed as a safe-haven currency that investors tend to favor during periods of market stress. Contributing factors include Switzerland’s reputation for economic stability, a robust export sector, sizable central bank reserves, and its longstanding policy of political neutrality in international conflicts. In volatile environments, these attributes generally support CHF strength relative to currencies seen as riskier.

Impact of SNB Policy

The Swiss National Bank meets four times a year, once per quarter, to set monetary policy. Its objective is to maintain annual inflation below 2%. When inflation is above target or is expected to rise above target, the SNB typically responds by raising its policy rate to contain price pressures. Higher interest rates tend to support the Swiss Franc by improving returns for investors, while rate cuts generally weigh on the currency.

Role of Economic Data

Key macroeconomic indicators in Switzerland, such as growth, inflation, the current account balance, and the SNB’s foreign currency reserves, can all influence the Franc’s valuation. Strong growth, low unemployment, and solid confidence levels usually bolster CHF, whereas signs of economic slowdown can put downward pressure on the currency.

Eurozone Influence on CHF

Switzerland’s small, open economy is heavily reliant on the broader Eurozone, which is both its principal economic partner and an important political ally. As a result, stability in Eurozone macroeconomic conditions and monetary policy is critical for Switzerland and, by extension, for the Swiss Franc. Due to this close linkage, some models suggest that the correlation between EUR and CHF performance is above 90%, indicating a near-perfect relationship.