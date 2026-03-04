BoJ Reflation Picks Add Pressure on Japanese Yen

Key Moments:

The Japanese yen has lagged its peers as markets react to reflation-leaning nominations to the BoJ policy board.

Markets currently price in 15 basis points of Bank of Japan tightening for April, although confirmation is still pending.

MUFG highlights Deputy Governor Himino’s upcoming remarks as critical. A cautious tone could trigger further yen weakness against USD/JPY and across G10 FX.

BoJ Board Picks Align With Reflation Stance

MUFG Head of Research Derek Halpenny notes renewed weakness in the Japanese yen after Prime Minister Takaichi nominated Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato to the Bank of Japan policy board. Both nominees are viewed as reflation-leaning academics. As a result, investors are reassessing the future path of monetary policy and its impact on the currency.

The nominees will replace Asahi Noguchi, whose term ends in March, and Junko Nakagawa, whose term concludes in June. Markets interpret this shift as supportive of reflation-focused policy. Consequently, the yen has underperformed in recent sessions.

Market Pricing and Policy Expectations

Halpenny notes that traders have already priced in tighter BoJ policy. Current market pricing reflects about 15 basis points of potential rate hikes in April. However, this outlook depends heavily on upcoming communication from central bank officials.

Key Element Detail New BoJ nominees Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato Policy stance Reflation-leaning Market pricing 15 bps of BoJ tightening for April Key risk event Upcoming speech by Deputy Governor Himino Currency focus JPY versus USD/JPY and broader G10

Himino’s Speech Seen as Pivotal for JPY

MUFG stresses that Deputy Governor Himino’s upcoming speech could shape expectations for an April rate move. His tone will either support or challenge current market pricing.

According to Halpenny, the yen has stood out on the downside in recent sessions. Investors are responding to the nominations and reassessing near-term policy risks. If Himino avoids signaling support for an April hike, traders may unwind tightening bets. In turn, this could extend selling pressure on the yen.

Unchanged Direct Commentary

“There is a clear underperformer today though (and yesterday) and that’s the yen with the government today announcing the picks to replace Asahi Noguchi at the end of March and Junko Nakagawa at the end of June.”

“Asada is well known for his reflationist views having co-authored work with former deputy governor Wakatabe in the past.”

“15bps worth of BoJ tightening is priced for April and whether that pricing is endorsed over the coming weeks will be crucial.”

“If an April hike is being considered we would expect Himino’s tone to at least be consistent with that possibility.”

“If he fails to do that there is an increased risk of further yen selling.”