eBay to Cut Jobs as Part of Strategic Overhaul

Key Moments

eBay plans to eliminate about 800 positions, representing roughly 6% of its full-time staff, as it seeks to streamline operations.

The latest layoffs come shortly after eBay’s $1.2 billion acquisition of Depop, strengthening its focus on secondhand fashion and Gen Z-oriented platforms.

This marks eBay’s third round of workforce reductions since 2023, following cuts of about 500 roles in early 2023 and about 1,000 roles in early 2024.

Restructuring Targets Cost Base and Strategic Focus

eBay said on Thursday it will reduce its workforce by approximately 800 jobs, or about 6% of its full-time employees, as part of a new restructuring initiative designed to streamline operations and better align headcount with the company’s strategic agenda.

The company framed the move as a reallocation of resources toward priority growth areas. We are taking steps to reinvest across our business and align our structure with our strategic priorities, which will affect certain roles across our workforce, the company said.

Layoffs Follow Depop Acquisition

The announced job cuts follow eBay’s recently disclosed acquisition of Depop for $1.2 billion, announced last week. The deal is intended to deepen eBay’s presence in secondhand fashion and enhance its appeal to Gen Z-focused platforms, indicating a continued pivot toward higher-growth, youth-oriented segments of the e-commerce market.

Third Workforce Reduction Since 2023

The latest cuts extend a pattern of workforce reductions that has been underway since 2023. According to the company, this is the third round of layoffs over that period, reflecting ongoing efforts to rebalance costs in line with evolving demand and strategic direction.

Round Timing (as stated) Approximate Roles Cut Share of Workforce Stated Rationale First Early 2023 About 500 roles 4% Slowdown in consumer spending post pandemic Second Early 2024 About 1,000 roles 9% Labor costs outpacing growth Third (current) Thursday (announcement) About 800 jobs 6% Align staffing with long-term strategic priorities and streamline operations

Realigning Workforce With Long-term Strategy

The company indicated that the current round of layoffs is intended to ensure staffing levels and organizational structure are calibrated to its long-term strategic priorities. eBay emphasized that it aims to reinvest in targeted parts of the business while consolidating roles in other areas to support its evolving e-commerce strategy.